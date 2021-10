Garoppolo is back after missing the Niners’ last game with a calf injury. That gave an opportunity to Trey Lance, the prized rookie chosen third overall in April’s NFL draft. But Lance suffered a knee injury in the 49ers’ 17-10 loss at Arizona two weeks ago. They’ve lost three straight games since a 2-0 start to the season. Now it’s up to Garoppolo to try to lead a charge back into playoff contention.