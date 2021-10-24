It may be reductive to tie the Dodgers’ failure to their gloominess. It’s hard to play with joy when Logan Webb is mowing through your lineup or Drew Smyly is dotting curveballs at the knees or Eddie Rosario won’t stop destroying baseballs. No one is happy when they’re losing. It may also seem wrong to call their season a failure. They won 112 games in the regular season and playoffs, and on a night when they could have wilted, they scored 11 runs to force Game 6. If Buehler didn’t miss with a cutter in the zone to Rosario in the fourth inning of Game 6, the Dodgers may well have been playing Game 7 on Sunday night.