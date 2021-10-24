“I thought I was going to Black Harvard, essentially. I thought I was going to ‘The Mecca,’ the epicenter of Black excellence, Black higher education. But that’s not really what I got,” Olmo told me. “We’re out here because we want ‘The Mecca’ to be better for us. We want ‘The Mecca’ to live up to its great legacy. We want our school to be what it was supposed to be.”