The strike was Fehervary’s first career NHL goal and capped off an impressive start to the season for the young blue-liner. Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said Sunday the goal in the Capitals’ eventual 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames was a product of Fehervary playing to his strengths, both defensively and offensively.
The 22-year-old is averaging 19:00 of ice time through the first five games of the season, playing on the top pair with John Carlson. He has been a standout, playing physically on defense while complementing Carlson’s offensive style.
“I feel every game more confident,” Fehervary said Saturday after the Capitals’ loss. “I’m playing a lot of minutes. I’m really happy for every chance I got and I’m just trying to do those small things right. Compete, play hard, battle and just trying to do all the time my job, hard work every day.”
Fehervary started the season firmly in the lineup after the Capitals waived Michal Kempny and sent him down to the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa., earlier in the month. Kempny playing in the minors made way for Fehervary to make the jump to the top pair. Kempny was trying to come back from three major injuries but could not get back up to speed fast enough.
Meanwhile, Washington management wanted to see Fehervary make the full-time NHL leap this season. And now the Slovak is showing his potential. Skating alongside Carlson has helped Fehervary’s adjustment.
“He’s in a great spot with John because John is a really smart, high-end, top-end defenseman in the National Hockey League and he’s a good communicator,” Laviolette said. “He likes playing with Marty so they’re establishing a relationship and they’re working to build that trust together out on the ice.”
Laviolette acknowledged there will be some “ups and downs” with Fehervary’s progression, but the coaching staff likes how the pair has been working. Fehervary said his confidence has grown immensely over the last couple years, which in turn has helped his play. It seems like a simple thing, but for a young player, just a slight boost can translate into big strides on the ice.
Fehervary specifically flashed his defensive prowess in the Capitals’ game against Colorado on Oct. 19. He was on the ice a lot with Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon, and on multiple occasions stopped MacKinnon from a clean entrance into the zone. He didn’t back down, using a combination of speed and physicality to disrupt MacKinnon’s rhythm.
His on-ice awareness to cover for Carlson or jump into the rush has solidified his case to be a top-pair defenseman as a rookie.
“He’s a strong kid,” Laviolette said. “He’s a strong skater, strong kid. If you are going to be a good team, you got to be competitive.”
Fehervary’s physicality has been particularly important. The Capitals lost two physical defensemen in the offseason: Zdeno Chara and Brenden Dillon.
There were questions about Washington’s ability to fill the lack of physical players on the blue line. Fehervary has 10 hits and 10 blocked shots through five games, and has been in the middle of some scrums.
“I mean I don’t mind [playing physical] that’s kind of my style of game, you know,” Fehervary said.
Dowd misses Sunday practice
Nic Dowd did not skate at the team’s Sunday practice because of a lower-body injury. Dowd finished Saturday’s game and played normal minutes (14:08). He took one shift late in the overtime period.
Laviolette said Sunday afternoon he was unsure if Dowd would make the trip to Ottawa. He still needed to check with trainers. Washington is scheduled to take part in an optional morning skate Monday morning in Ottawa. The Capitals play the Senators at 7 p.m. Eastern time at the Canadian Tire Centre Monday night.
With Dowd not at Sunday’s practice, Lars Eller filled in on the fourth line, skating between Carl Hagelin and Garnet Hathaway. Eller said Sunday he wasn’t sure what the lineup would look like on Monday, but that the team was just preparing for all scenarios.