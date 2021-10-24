After getting off to a very hot start, Sam Darnold has been looking much more like the guy the Jets wanted to move on from. Not coincidentally, Darnold’s downfall has occurred since Christian McCaffrey got injured. McCaffrey (hamstring) won’t be back for a while after getting placed on injured reserve, so it will be up to Darnold and the Carolina coaching staff to figure out how to get him going without those easy completions to his star RB. The QB’s malaise has also been bad news for WRs D.J. Moore and, in particular, Robby Anderson, who had an incomprehensible 11 yards on 11 targets last week.