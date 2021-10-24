Week 7 of the NFL season continues with another full Sunday. The early afternoon window features a battle for first place in the AFC North between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens, plus a star-studded matchup between Derrick Henry’s Tennessee Titans and Patrick Mahomes’s Kansas City Chiefs. Reunions are the theme in the late afternoon: Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions take on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, and J.J. Watt’s Arizona Cardinals host his former team, the Houston Texans.

Follow along for live updates, news and highlights from the around the league.