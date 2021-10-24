Follow along for live updates, news and highlights from the around the league.
Packers take the field in '50s throwback uniforms
The Green Bay Packers have taken the field wearing their throwback 1950s uniforms.
The look features green pants, green jerseys with gold numbers and gold helmets.
Most observers seem impressed.
The Packers face the Washington Football Team at 1 p.m. Eastern time at Lambeau Field.
Tom Brady crosses Justin Fields, Ohio State off his list of 'firsts'
At this point, there aren’t a lot of “firsts” left for Tom Brady and yet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Chicago Bears offers a couple of interesting ones.
The game will feature the largest age difference ever between starting quarterbacks in a game. Brady, you might have heard, is 44 and rookie Justin Fields is 22. The previous mark was held by Brady and Mac Jones, who had just turned 23 when the Patriots played the Buccaneers three weeks ago. Before that, the largest gap had been between Brady and the Los Angeles Chargers in a game in 2020.
The gap record could fall again on Jan. 2 when Tampa Bay plays the Jets and rookie Zach Wilson, who is five months younger than Fields and was born on Brady’s 22nd birthday.
At this point, Brady is getting used to the age gaps. As he pointed out, most players are closer in age to his 14-year-old son Jack, than to Brady.
The game against the Bears also marks the first time Brady, who went to Michigan, has faced a starting QB from Ohio State.
“How about that?” Brady mused last week when asked about that. He didn’t want to say anything “too inflammatory” given that Michigan plays Michigan State on Saturday, but, with faux naivete, offered a little zinger about the Buckeyes.
“That’s interesting,” he added. “Why is there not a lot of Ohio State quarterbacks in the pros? A lot of Michigan guys over the years, but not a lot of Ohio State guys.”
Joe Burrow 'brought out the drip' with his eye-popping game-day outfit
There are no words to describe the outfit Joe Burrow was wearing as he walked into M&T Bank Stadium for the Cincinnati Bengals’ game against the Baltimore Ravens.
So there he was, walking unashamedly — proudly, even — as he “brought out the drip,” as the NFL’s Twitter feed describes it. (We had to Google it, too.)
Should that move too fast for your rods and cones, here’s a still version of the look.
His teammate, running back Joe Mixon, opted with a bright pink look highlighting that October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Tyreek Hill is active for Chiefs
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is active for the Kansas City Chiefs for their game at Tennessee.
Hill had been listed as questionable on the Chiefs’ injury report because of a quadriceps injury. But he was able to participate in Friday’s practice on a limited basis, raising hopes that he would play. He was not included on the Chiefs’ game-day inactive list.
They face the Titans at 1 p.m. Eastern time.
Hill, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs get to face an injury-depleted Tennessee secondary. The Titans have defensive backs Chris Jackson and Amani Hooker on their inactive list.
Offensive tackle Taylor Lewan also is inactive for the Titans. He was ruled out of the game under the concussion protocols.
It's National Tight Ends Day and don't you forget it
You’re forgiven if this “holiday” crept up on you. It’s National Tight Ends Day in the NFL.
Since 2019, the fourth Sunday in October is when the league celebrates the bruising blocker/receivers, with custom cleats, throwback jerseys — and a little more fun that the league is known for.
The holiday was the brain child of Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle after former San Francisco 49ers tight end Garrett Celek dragged two defenders into the end zone during a 2018 game.
“We were on the sidelines after Celek’s score when Jimmy asked, ‘What is it, like National Tight Ends Day?’” Kittle said (via the 49ers’ website). “I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s National Tight Ends Day. It’s a holiday. Tight ends all over the league are scoring touchdowns.’ That’s how it came to be. We just kind of rolled with it.”
Because they’re tight ends, nothing was going to stop them.
“I celebrate ‘National Tight Ends Day’ every Sunday,” Kittle said. “I root for every single tight end across the league to do very, very well because I want to watch tight ends succeed. Except for the one that I’m playing that Sunday. Other than that, I always want tight ends to score as many touchdowns, get as many yards, do great in the run game. I just like seeing the position do really well.”
Sterling Shepard inactive, Evan Engram active for Giants
Wide receiver Sterling Shepard is on the inactive list for the New York Giants but tight end Evan Engram is active for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers in East Rutherford, N.J.
Both had been listed as questionable on the Giants’ injury report, Shepard with a hamstring injury and Engram with a calf injury.
Shepard joins tailback Saquon Barkley and fellow wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay on the Giants’ game-day inactive list.
The Giants take a record of 1-5 into the game.
'Bomb cyclone' is on a collision course for Sunday night, Monday games
Rain and high winds, a so-called “bomb cyclone,” may affect the “Sunday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif.
The weather forecast calls for soaking rains in California and the Pacific Northwest through Tuesday, which may also affect the “Monday Night Football” game between the New Orleans Saints and Seahawks in Seattle as well.
Conditions are the result of what the Capital Weather Gang described as “a parade of storms forming in the Gulf of Alaska.” They’re “generating a relentless barrage of atmospheric rivers — strips of deep tropical moisture.”
The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the state was “bracing for one of the strongest storms of the year,” expecting it to bring the “potential for flooding, power outages and landslides.”
49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Friday that the team was preparing for at least wet weather, with quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Nate Sudfeld huddling to prepare for conditions.
“Everyone else, you deal with it and you see what type of game it is. You see who’s staying in the ground the best, who your best mudders are,” Shanahan said, “and you figure that out as the game goes and you lean on them.”
The Saints were practicing with wet footballs, too, and the team spent the week in Seattle after having a bye last week.
“We’ve played there [in Seattle] before in inclement weather, certainly it sounds like more. I think the wind is a big factor here, the rain can be,” Coach Sean Payton told reporters Saturday. “We talk about it every day. You understand how your game shifts oftentimes, it’s not unusual for the weather.”
What to watch for Sunday in fantasy football
Panthers at Giants, 1 p.m.
After getting off to a very hot start, Sam Darnold has been looking much more like the guy the Jets wanted to move on from. Not coincidentally, Darnold’s downfall has occurred since Christian McCaffrey got injured. McCaffrey (hamstring) won’t be back for a while after getting placed on injured reserve, so it will be up to Darnold and the Carolina coaching staff to figure out how to get him going without those easy completions to his star RB. The QB’s malaise has also been bad news for WRs D.J. Moore and, in particular, Robby Anderson, who had an incomprehensible 11 yards on 11 targets last week.
It looks like Saquon Barkley will miss another week, which would give Devontae Booker another chance to be the main back for the Giants. Booker got 72 percent of the offensive snaps last week and should be started with confidence as a volume play.
Bears at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m.
Justin Fields has been a dud in fantasy (32nd among QBs thus far) in large part because his rushing hasn’t been as prolific as expected. Would it kill the Bears to build a more dynamic scheme for him, or do they have to wait until they get sign-off from team owner Aaron Rodgers? It hasn’t mattered who has been at QB for Chicago; they haven’t been able to get the ball to Allen Robinson (58th among WRs). The Bears will probably have to throw to keep up with Tampa Bay, so this could finally be Robinson’s chance to have a big game.
The Bucs A) like to throw and B) are really good at it. Speaking of AB, he (Antonio Brown, that is) has been looking a lot like the team’s top WR of late, while Chris Godwin has been a relative afterthought. It could just be a three-week blip, but Godwin managers should be somewhat concerned, especially with another of Brady’s pals, Rob Gronkowski, expected to return from a ribs injury some time in the not too distant future. The good news for Godwin managers is that Brown (ankle) and Gronkowski have both been ruled out for this week.
Colts at 49ers, 8:20 p.m.
Reports of T.Y. Hilton’s fantasy demise were greatly exaggerated, it seems. The veteran WR saw his first action of the season last week after recovering from a disk injury and immediately went for 80 yards on four catches. Unfortunately, he also picked up a quad injury, so that could be an issue today. Note to Indianapolis: When you throw to TE Mo Alie-Cox, good things seem to keep happening. So maybe, you know, do more of that.
San Francisco emerges from its bye with a big question about whether Kyle Shanahan has figured out how better to incorporate Brandon Aiyuk into his offense. The second-year WR, who looked great as a rookie, has done almost nothing this season despite being on the field plenty in the team’s past three games. When last seen, Elijah Mitchell was back to getting most of the RB touches, and his managers will want to see that continue to be the case.
NFL owners set for meetings this week
NFL owners are scheduled to meet Tuesday and Wednesday in New York, amid the recent controversy engulfing the league regarding the investigation of the Washington Football Team and the resignation of Jon Gruden as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
It is the regularly scheduled fall owners’ meeting, and it will be the first in-person meeting for the owners since the pandemic began.
The Washington investigation and the Gruden resignation were not official agenda items as of last week. But they’re likely to come up as topics among the owners, at least in informal conversations. The league has not budged from its stance that it will not release materials from the investigation into Washington’s workplace misconduct despite calls by the NFL Players Association and former team employees for more information to be made public. Two members of Congress wrote last week to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell seeking documents and information from the investigation.
Gruden resigned after it was revealed that he used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language in emails to Bruce Allen, Washington’s former team president, and others. The emails were gathered as part of the investigation overseen by attorney Beth Wilkinson.
When the NFL announced in July that the Washington Football Team was being fined $10 million, the league said that owner Daniel Snyder’s wife, Tanya, who had been named co-CEO, would assume day-to-day control of the franchise for an unspecific period and would represent the team at league meetings during that time.
Raiders try to go 2-0 under Rich Bisaccia
The Las Vegas Raiders can only hope that their second game with Rich Bisaccia as their interim head coach goes as well as the first.
The Raiders host the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:05 p.m. Eastern time in Vegas.
They won at Denver, 34-24, last Sunday in their first game since Bisaccia took over following Jon Gruden’s resignation. It was a turbulent time for the Raiders, as players expressed a mixture of personal fondness for Gruden with condemnation of the racist, homophobic and misogynistic language that he was revealed to have used in emails to Bruce Allen, the former president of the Washington Football Team, and others.
The Raiders had lost their final two games under Gruden. Bisaccia is a respected veteran assistant being given his first opportunity as an NFL head coach, and he is being credited with being a calming and steadying influence amid the tumult of the Gruden resignation.
Tagovailoa remains the Dolphins' QB, for the time being
Tua Tagovailoa remains the Miami Dolphins’ quarterback, at least for now.
That has become increasingly tenuous. The Dolphins, according to people familiar with the situation, remain in talks with the Houston Texans about a potential trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson.
The Watson deal didn’t materialize last week, despite speculation that it could be completed by week’s end. The NFL’s trade deadline arrives Nov. 2. In the meantime, Tagovailoa and the Dolphins play on in what looks like a lost season. They’ll take a record of 1-5 into Sunday’s game at home against the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. Eastern time.
Coach Brian Flores reiterated last week that Tagovailoa is the Dolphins’ quarterback. Flores said he’s happy with Tagovailoa. But those words seem increasingly hollow. Tagovailoa, in his second NFL season, is yet to show signs that he’ll be the franchise quarterback that he was drafted to be. Last season, he was benched in favor of veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick late in some key games. This season, with Fitzpatrick gone, Tagovailoa missed three games because of fractured ribs. He returned for last Sunday’s loss to the previously winless Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
If the Dolphins trade for Watson, they presumably would send Tagovailoa to another team.
Tagovailoa gets another chance Sunday to demonstrate that he can be the quarterback the Dolphins thought they were getting when they selected him fifth overall in the 2020 NFL draft. Is it too late? That remains to be seen.
Kliff Kingsbury cleared to coach as NFL season remains relatively unaffected by coronavirus disruptions
Coach Kliff Kingsbury is cleared to return to the Arizona Cardinals’ sideline, as the coronavirus-related disruptions to the NFL season remain relatively minimal entering the Sunday games of Week 7.
Kingsbury will coach the Cardinals’ late-afternoon game in Arizona against the Houston Texans, the Cardinals announced.
He needed two negative coronavirus tests 24 hours apart to be cleared under the protocols developed by the league and the NFL Players Association. The second of those negative test results was returned Sunday morning. Kingsbury missed the Cardinals’ victory at Cleveland last Sunday after testing positive for the virus. The protocols require all coaches and other team staffers who work closely with players to be vaccinated.
The Cardinals, at 6-0, are the league’s only unbeaten team.
The NFL is more than one-third of the way through its 18-week season in which each team will play, for the first time, 17 games. There still have been no games postponed.
Players and coaches have missed games under the protocols. But the season has proceeded relatively unaffected, to the relief of those who were wary that things might be far more difficult for the NFL when its season began amid the surge of the delta variant.