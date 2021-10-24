“I thought I played well, but again, I had a strip sack on the first series of the second half and then that interception in the end zone,” Heinicke said about his performance. “It’s just little things like that, and I feel like if we don’t do that, a couple calls go differently, we’re right there in it.”
Heinicke finished 25 for 37 for 268 yards and a touchdown with an interception while leading the team with a career-high 95 rushing yards. But his two turnovers and a botched sequence on a would-be touchdown drive proved to be pivotal in his team’s defeat.
He said he was emotional in the game’s early moments, but it didn’t show on the team’s opening drive. He led Washington to its only touchdown in the first quarter, connecting three times with leading receiver Terry McLaurin, including for a 40-yard touchdown pass. With defensive linemen pressuring him on first down, Heinicke lofted a ball to McLaurin, who leaped over Packers cornerback Eric Stokes to make the catch and level the score at 7.
Washington continued to move the ball effectively throughout the game, reaching Green Bay’s side of the field on every drive but two. But it was only able to put three more points on the board the rest of the game.
“I thought we did well,” Heinicke said of the offense’s performance. “ … We didn’t punt the ball once. We moved the ball on them, we just couldn’t finish in the red zone.”
The team’s best scoring opportunity came on its second drive of the third quarter, when Heinicke appeared to scramble three yards for a score and cut the deficit to one touchdown. But the referees ruled that Heinicke, whose knee went to the ground before he fell into the end zone, had given himself up at the half-yard line — and on the ensuing fourth-down play, he was stuffed for no gain on a quarterback sneak.
Both Heinicke and Coach Ron Rivera said they believed Heinicke scored on both plays.
“I know he wishes he had that one back where [he could] just keep the ball and extend it, that way the interpretation is you didn’t give yourself up,” Rivera said. “… It’s a tough one for me to swallow, because there’s nobody around him.”
Washington’s luck didn’t improve on its final four drives, which resulted in a turnover on downs at the Green Bay 3-yard line, an interception by Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan in the end zone, a field goal to cut the lead to two touchdowns and a drive that was still ongoing when time expired.
While Heinicke acknowledged that the lack of success in finishing drives was frustrating, he saw improvement in the offense’s performance overall.
“You want to win the game, but from the last two weeks offensively to what we did today, [there’s] definitely improvement,” he said. “But again, we’ve got to score in the red zone.”
Despite the loss, Heinicke said his first time starting a game at Lambeau Field, against the team he and his father used to root for, is something he won’t forget.
“I grew up watching the Packers at Lambeau, watching those legendary games with Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers,” Heinicke said. “To be on the field, experience it, get to play against Aaron, it was a really cool experience.”