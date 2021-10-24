And: Can a person either spend or misspend a life watching American football week after week and year after year yet still see something never seen before, such as a big fourth down when a running back rams into trouble but then a quarterback rips the ball from a running back’s arms and forges forward?
The final answer is yes — Caleb Williams, true freshman sensation, No. 3 Oklahoma, versus Kansas Saturday — and that became another woolly moment on a national season-long road that looks plenty woolly. It will reach a big bang next Saturday, when No. 6 Michigan (7-0) visits No. 9 Michigan State (7-0) for a loud occasion promising the mutual bad vibes we’ve all come to adore.
“Yeah, all focus is there,” Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh said moments after his team felled Northwestern 33-7, and it’s hard to believe it has been six years since that punter …
Oh gosh, never mind.
Giddy Wake Forest (7-0) has these tasks up ahead: Duke (3-4) at home, at North Carolina (4-3), N.C. State (5-2) at home, at Clemson (4-3) and at Boston College (4-3), and what a fine wonder even to get to observe those tasks. The Deacons probably can’t win out, but maybe they can, and either way, we’re all better off for the high presence of the school with the enchanting name.
The charm just rains with them. They just wrung 70 points out of 17:17 of possession — really? — in their 70-56 win at Army after which Coach Dave Clawson told reporters, “That was about as clean a performance as I’ve ever seen.” Wide receiver Ke’Shawn Williams caught one of their two 75-yard touchdown passes in the third quarter alone on Saturday, answered a few questions about it and then said, “I appreciate y’all’s time and wanting to speak to me as well.” Traveon Redd returned an interception 83 yards for a big third-quarter touchdown and said, “I really can’t even explain it. I can’t believe I made the play.”
Now any wacko has to eyeball Duke at Wake Forest at least somewhat next Saturday, in a world always improved when wackos ought to eyeball Duke at Wake Forest in late October.
Can those Ducks, Oregon, win out? That’s a demanding question, but they’ll probably have to for the Pac-12 to end its five-year absence from the College Football Playoff. If Oregon and a madly resurgent Ohio State were 11-1, that might cause quite some national hand-wringing — another joy — given Oregon’s win at Ohio State on Sept. 11.
“I mean, right now I’m exhausted,” said defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, possibly the nation’s best football player, after the Ducks weathered UCLA’s 90 offensive plays on the Rose Bowl floor, and weathered them largely with his two sacks, his whopping 4.5 tackles for loss and his nine tackles overall. “I feel like I’m running low on sugar,” and then he laughed briefly.
His and their look up the road goes Colorado (2-5), at Washington (3-4), Washington State (4-4), at Utah (4-3) and Oregon State (5-2), one game at a time of course, with those Beavers fresh off both a 42-34 win over Utah and a towering compliment from the dean of Pac-12 coaches, Utah’s Kyle Whittingham.
“I think they have the best offense in the conference, and statistically that will bear out,” he told reporters. “They run the ball better than anybody, they score more points than anybody, convert third downs better than anybody.” He called their offensive line “extremely efficient,” called the Beavers “well-coached” (with former Oregon State quarterback Jonathan Smith at the helm), and said they “have an identity, and they know exactly who they are and what they want to be.”
As we might exult prematurely about the two Oregons playing each other up the road (Nov. 27) maybe for national meaning, and the two Michigans playing each other right now and absolutely for national meaning, how about those two Pennsylvanias and those two Oklahomas? There’s noise there, too.
The Nittany Lions have to head for Ohio State after toppling from No. 7 by losing the best, worst and only nine-overtime game in NCAA history, 20-18 to Illinois. In the new rule mandating two-point conversion attempts after the second overtime, the game endured this sequence from the third overtime to the seventh: pass failed, pass failed, pass failed, pass failed, run failed, pass failed, pass failed, pass failed, run failed, run failed.
It’s too bad nobody could try something other than pass or run.
Not all that far west, Pitt’s loud 27-17 win over Clemson (4-3) provided a further reminder that Clemson’s dip this season flatters others but also Clemson, because the oddness of the dip should help accentuate the stunning might of Clemson’s six previous seasons (six playoff berths, four national-title games, two titles). You go along like that and then one day, your five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei gets intercepted on a shovel pass that Sirvocea Dennis returns for a jarring third-quarter touchdown, after which Uiagalelei sits a while, which means both the top two preseason consensus Heisman Trophy favorites (counting Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler) have gotten spelled this year, and good grief.
You go along like that, and then one day, a budding star opposing quarterback in his fifth Pitt season, Kenny Pickett, is saying of a touchdown, “It was one of those plays, presnap, I knew I had it, so I just had to make sure I didn’t overthrow, ’cause he was so wide-open.”
Now, that’s some of the eccentricity all wackos have come to crave, with Pitt 7-1 and would-be-unbeaten were it not for … Western Michigan.
Quiz question: The previous time No. 1 Georgia took over No. 1, way back in 1982, whom did it replace?
If you came up with Pitt without looking, you’re a wacko’s wacko.
Further, the two Oklahomas kept looking like they might collide unbeaten way down the road, and Oklahoma continues to play the escaper (from down 10-0 at halftime at Kansas), after the dazzling 18-year-old quarterback Williams made his 40-yard wow of a touchdown run on fourth down, then ripped that ball from Kennedy Brooks on another fourth down, after which Brooks said, “I felt somebody tugging at it, then I saw it was Caleb …” That’s all while the whole struggle of the occasion had Coach Lincoln Riley saying, “I wouldn’t characterize our practices as alarming but I wouldn’t characterize them as, like, unbelievable either, and that’s what we need.”
That’s how it goes when you’re a kingdom with huffy fans standing 7-0 and needing to explain a bad half, but then Iowa State wrecked the Oklahoma State side of unbeaten 24-21 and placed Iowa State back in the Big 12 conversation, which always improves the Big 12 conversation. The Cyclones students and some other fans stormed the field, odd for a favorite, but then you go to school only once in life, and everyone wants to be part of the wacko.