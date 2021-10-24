The charm just rains with them. They just wrung 70 points out of 17:17 of possession — really? — in their 70-56 win at Army after which Coach Dave Clawson told reporters, “That was about as clean a performance as I’ve ever seen.” Wide receiver Ke’Shawn Williams caught one of their two 75-yard touchdown passes in the third quarter alone on Saturday, answered a few questions about it and then said, “I appreciate y’all’s time and wanting to speak to me as well.” Traveon Redd returned an interception 83 yards for a big third-quarter touchdown and said, “I really can’t even explain it. I can’t believe I made the play.”