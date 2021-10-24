You can make the claim that, over the course of 123 plays, Washington was better than Green Bay. Go punch by punch, and it did more things right. But the game doesn’t reward teams incrementally like that. While the Washington players can consider it a step forward that they focused and minimized the big mistakes, they still failed in big situations. They went on the road and outgained the Packers 430-304, held possession for almost six more minutes and prevented Aaron Rodgers from unleashing all of his Hall of Fame talent. But it didn’t matter as much because Green Bay converted 6 of 12 third-down tries and scored a touchdown on a fourth-down pass to Davante Adams on the opening drive.