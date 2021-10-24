The challenge doesn’t get much easier this week for a struggling Washington defense that gave up 499 yards and 21 unanswered points in a 31-13 loss to the Chiefs last Sunday.
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is no Patrick Mahomes, but he has thrown 12 touchdowns and only three interceptions while completing 67 percent of his passes this season. Last year’s MVP has led the Packers to five straight wins since an ugly Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Davante Adams, who leads the league with 668 receiving yards, is a nightmare matchup for Washington’s suspect secondary, while Aaron Jones is one of the NFL’s best dual threat running backs.
After completing only 24 of 39 attempts for 182 yards against Kansas City’s defense, Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke admitted he’s been overthinking and trying to make “the perfect read every play" in recent weeks, rather than letting his instincts take over. Look for him to try to get Terry McLaurin involved early after the wide receiver was limited to 74 yards over the past two weeks.
Antonio Gibson aggravated his shin injury against the Chiefs, but could be poised for a bounce-back game against a Green Bay defense that’s allowing 4.5 yards per carry. Washington will again be without offensive linemen Brandon Scherff and Sam Cosmi.
Washington has won two of its last three meetings with Green Bay, but has lost five straight at Lambeau Field. Washington’s last road win against the Packers came on Oct. 23, 1988.