Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is no Patrick Mahomes, but he has thrown 12 touchdowns and only three interceptions while completing 67 percent of his passes this season. Last year’s MVP has led the Packers to five straight wins since an ugly Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Davante Adams, who leads the league with 668 receiving yards, is a nightmare matchup for Washington’s suspect secondary, while Aaron Jones is one of the NFL’s best dual threat running backs.