A 38-yard run by Taylor Heinicke moved Washington into Green Bay territory after Tim Settle’s blocked field goal. After Darnell Savage broke up a pass intended for running back J.D. McKissic on third-and-three from the Green Bay 27-yard line, Washington Coach Ron Rivera kept his offense on the field. Heinicke looked Terry McLaurin’s way on fourth down, but rookie cornerback Eric Stokes broke up the pass along the left sideline. (Washington 7, Green Bay 7, 2:58 left in the second quarter)
Advertisement
Updates continue below advertisement
Tim Settle blocks Mason Crosby’s field goal attempt in the second quarter
Green Bay was in position to take the lead on its latest drive, but Tim Settle had other ideas, blocking Mason Crosby’s 34-yard field goal attempt.
Washington’s defensive line continues to generate pressure against Aaron Rodgers, and Jonathan Allen had his second sack of the game. Chase Young was back on the field for Washington after being poked in the eye on Green Bay’s previous possession. (Washington 7, Green Bay 7, 5:17 left in the second quarter)
Advertisement
Updates continue below advertisement
Chris Blewitt’s first career field goal attempt is blocked, maintaining 7-7 tie
A pass interference penalty on cornerback Rasul Douglas extended Washington’s second drive, but the offense couldn’t capitalize. After Taylor Heinicke threw a little too high for Terry McLaurin on third-and-five from the Green Bay 24-yard line, kicker Chris Blewitt, signed earlier this week to replace Dustin Hopkins, came on to attempt his first NFL field goal. It was blocked by rookie defensive lineman T.J. Slaton.
Rookie wide receiver Dyami Brown, who has missed time with a knee injury, was injured on the drive and is questionable to return. (Washington 7, Green Bay 7, 11:22 left in the second quarter)
Green Bay’s second drive ended in a punt after Jonathan Allen sacked Aaron Rodgers for a loss of 13 on third down. That’s two sacks already for the Washington defense.
Chase Young jogged off the field after being shaken up on the play and was given an ice bag to put on his face before entering the medical tent. (Washington 7, Green Bay 7, 1:17 left in the first quarter)
Advertisement
Updates continue below advertisement
Washington answers with Taylor Heinicke’s 40-yard TD pass to Terry McLaurin
Washington answered the Packers’ game-opening score with a quick touchdown drive of its own against a Green Bay defense missing four starters. Taylor Heinicke was 3 for 3 on the march, including a 40-yard touchdown strike to Terry McLaurin. who made the grab with cornerback Eric Stokes in coverage. (Green Bay 7, Washington 7, 2:26 left in the first quarter)
Advertisement
Updates continue below advertisement
Packers strike first with Davante Adams TD catch on opening drive
Washington won the coin toss and elected to defer, giving Green Bay the ball first. In an all too familiar sight for Jack Del Rio’s defense, the Packers put together a long touchdown drive.
Aaron Rodgers completed 7 of 8 passes and capped the 13-play march with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams on fourth down. Green Bay converted two third downs on the drive, including a 15-yard scramble by Rodgers on third-and-long following a sack by Montez Sweat. (Green Bay 7, Washington 0, 7:11 left in the first quarter)
Advertisement
Updates continue below advertisement
Ryan Fitzpatrick to undergo MRI this week as his recovery from hip injury continues
Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to undergo an MRI this coming week that should provide a clearer timetable on his possible return from the partial hip dislocation he suffered during the season opener.
According to multiple people familiar with the situation, Fitzpatrick is still on and off crutches, leaving open the possibility that he may not be healthy enough to return for a while. The initial projection for Fitzpatrick’s recovery was six to eight weeks.
After Sunday’s game at Green Bay, Washington will face the Broncos in Denver in Week 8 before its bye the following week. It returns to action Nov. 14 to host the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Advertisement
Updates continue below advertisement
Pregame reading: Davante Adams and Aaron Jones lead Packers’ balanced attack
The challenge doesn’t get much easier this week for a struggling Washington defense that gave up 499 yards and 21 unanswered points in a 31-13 loss to the Chiefs last Sunday.
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is no Patrick Mahomes, but he has thrown 12 touchdowns and only three interceptions while completing 67 percent of his passes this season. Last year’s MVP has led the Packers to five straight wins since an ugly Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Davante Adams, who leads the league with 668 receiving yards, is a nightmare matchup for Washington’s suspect secondary, while Aaron Jones is one of the NFL’s best dual threat running backs.
After completing only 24 of 39 attempts for 182 yards against Kansas City’s defense, Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke admitted he’s been overthinking and trying to make “the perfect read every play" in recent weeks, rather than letting his instincts take over. Look for him to try to get Terry McLaurin involved early after the wide receiver was limited to 74 yards over the past two weeks.
Antonio Gibson aggravated his shin injury against the Chiefs, but could be poised for a bounce-back game against a Green Bay defense that’s allowing 4.5 yards per carry. Washington will again be without offensive linemen Brandon Scherff and Sam Cosmi.
Washington has won two of its last three meetings with Green Bay, but has lost five straight at Lambeau Field. Washington’s last road win against the Packers came on Oct. 23, 1988.