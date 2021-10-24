As the official ruled Heinicke’s second attempt came up empty, too, the quarterback tossed his helmet in frustration, then paced the sideline. The fall from euphoria was steep yet familiar to the Washington Football Team in recent weeks.
After a strong first half against the Green Bay Packers, Washington squandered multiple scoring opportunities with turnovers and self-inflicted wounds in the second to lose, 24-10, and fall to 2-5. For the game, it came up short on three pivotal fourth downs and turned the ball over twice.
The loss was Washington’s sixth straight at Lambeau, dating from 2001, and was eerily similar to its defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs at home a week earlier.
After giving up a touchdown on Green Bay’s opening drive — seemingly a tradition for its opponents of late, this one came on a Davante Adams 17-yard grab on fourth and three — Washington responded with one of its own. Heinicke, whose play in recent weeks appeared conservative compared with his usual freewheeling style, rediscovered his legs and his connection with wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who caught a jump ball for a 40-yard touchdown to tie the score at 7.
But after Washington forced a three-and-out, its mistakes quickly started to pile up.
Chris Blewitt, the kicker Washington signed in place of Dustin Hopkins, made his NFL debut five years since competing at the University of Pittsburgh. His first field goal attempt, from 42 yards early in the second quarter, was low and got blocked, denying Washington the lead.
On fourth down on Washington’s next possession, Coach Ron Rivera decided to go for it. But on fourth and three from the Green Bay 27, Heinicke’s pass to McLaurin was deflected by Packers cornerback Eric Stokes.
Washington’s injury list ahead of Sunday’s game featured 10 starters, including cornerback William Jackson III, who was ruled out with a knee injury. In his place, Washington used Danny Johnson in nickel packages.
Packers star Aaron Rodgers happily took advantage, targeting Johnson often to set up a 10-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard with 15 seconds left in the second quarter to cap a nine-play, 72-yard drive and give Green Bay a 14-7 halftime lead.
Late-half touchdowns have been daggers for Washington (see New Orleans, Week 5) and proved just as damaging in Green Bay, putting a blemish on the defense’s best showing of the season. In the first half alone, Washington’s oft-criticized group had five quarterback hits (including three sacks), a batted pass and a blocked field goal.
Just two plays into the second half, Heinicke was sacked from behind by Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who knocked the ball out of Heinicke’s hand just as he was about to throw. The ball landed on the chest of defensive end Dean Lowry for a fumble recovery deep in Washington territory.
Less than two minutes later, Rodgers threw a back-shoulder, 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Robert Tonyan as Washington rookie linebacker Jamin Davis trailed in coverage.
Heinicke’s knack for bouncing back has kept games alive, but on Washington’s subsequent drive his mental error cost his team a would-be touchdown. He dived too early when he had a clear lane to run in what would’ve been a three-yard touchdown. Instead, after Washington’s attempt on fourth and goal from the 1-yard line failed, too, the mistakes snowballed, as they so often have.
Washington’s next drive included two fumbles (both recovered), a drop in the end zone by McLaurin and another failed fourth down. The defense then allowed a 25-yard catch and was hit with a 25-yard pass-interference penalty, setting up a 39-yard field goal by Mason Crosby to expand the Packers’ lead to 24-7.
Washington and Green Bay traded turnovers once more — Heinicke was intercepted in the red zone, but Montez Sweat forced a fumble two plays later that Landon Collins recovered.
The subsequent three points from a Blewitt 45-yard field goal barely dented Green Bay’s lead. Another promising start was marred by Washington’s errors and missed chances.
Heinicke finished 25 for 37 for 268 yards, a touchdown and an interception for an 86.3 rating. He also had 10 carries for 95 yards to lead the team in rushing as Washington outgained Green Bay 430 to 304. Rodgers finished 27-for-35 passing for 274 yards and three touchdowns, a rating of 127.6.
Washington will try to snap its three-game skid next week at Denver.