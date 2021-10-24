After giving up a touchdown on Green Bay’s opening drive — seemingly a tradition for its opponents of late, this one came on a Davante Adams 17-yard grab on fourth and three — Washington responded with one of its own. Heinicke, whose play in recent weeks appeared conservative compared with his usual freewheeling style, rediscovered his legs and his connection with wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who caught a jump ball for a 40-yard touchdown to tie the score at 7.