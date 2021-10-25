Dodgers over Giants. (Correct.)
Brewers over Braves. (Wrong.)
Rays over Red Sox. (Wrong.)
Astros over White Sox. (Correct.)
Dodgers over Braves. (Wrong.)
Red Sox over Astros. (Wrong.)
So why would you listen to me anyway? Luckily, we have Chelsea Janes, The Post’s national baseball writer, here to correct my wayward thinking and help answer your questions about this matchup, Dusty Baker’s legacy, Houston’s complicated history, Atlanta’s surprising run and anything else. We will be answering reader questions starting Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Tramel Raggs, a sports reporter for The Post, produced this Q&A.