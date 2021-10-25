The 31-year-old lefty tied a record with eight consecutive games pitched to start a postseason, and has struck out 17 of the 39 batters he faced. Eleven of those have come with runners in scoring position, tying John Rocker for the most by a reliever in a single postseason. Playoff opponents have batted just .091 with no extra-base hits against Matzek in high-leverage situations, leading to a minuscule 0.080 weighted on-base average against him. (That figure accounts for how a player reached base instead of simply considering whether a player reached base.) The postseason average wOBA in high-leverage situations this season is .278. If Matzek can continue his dominance, the Braves will have a late-inning weapon.