Designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, the MVP of Houston’s ALCS win over the Boston Red Sox, has been one of the biggest contributors to this potent offensive attack. The 24-year-old hit .522 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, six RBI and seven runs scored in that six-game series, with at least one hit in every game. His championship win probability added — how much his individual contributions increased his team’s chances of winning the World Series — was more than 13 percent.
If Alvarez was the only batter to be feared in this Houston lineup, it wouldn’t be such a problem for Atlanta, but the Astros are stacked with good hitters. Yuli Gurriel won the batting title, hitting .319, while teammates Michael Brantley and Kyle Tucker both finished in the top 10. Tucker, Alvarez and José Altuve all hit at least 30 home runs. That’s not even accounting for Alex Bregman, the runner-up for the 2019 MVP award, and Carlos Correa, the emotional heart of the Astros’ lineup, who had two of Houston’s biggest hits in the ALCS, based on win probability added.
But the Braves can mash, too. Atlanta’s .753 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in the regular season and playoffs combined is the ninth-highest mark this year, and that was despite losing Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending ACL tear. The team’s trade deadline acquisitions — Adam Duvall, Jorge Soler, Eddie Rosario and Joc Pederson — combined to hit .313 in the playoffs, with 12 extra-base hits, seven home runs and a .927 OPS.
If the dueling offenses will be key, they aren’t the only intriguing part of this matchup. Here are a few more numbers that will factor into the final World Series outcome.
196
That’s the number of pitches that should have been called strikes but were actually called balls this season by the World Series umpiring crew.
The seven-man group, starting with Chris Conroy behind home plate for Game 1, has made a number of incorrect calls this season according to MLB’s pitch tracking technology. During the regular season and playoffs, the 196 would-be strikes that were called balls led to 28 more runs scored than expected after taking into account the count at the time of each pitch. The average MLB umpire called just nine fewer strikes than expected this season, so this crew missed about three times more strikes than we might have expected.
Conroy’s zone cost pitchers 55 strikes this season, 18th-most out of 95 umpires with at least five appearances behind the plate, with right-handed pitchers having more to gripe about (34 pitches) than lefties (21). Viewers will almost certainly be shaking their heads at Alfonso Marquez’s strike zone, as he has called 82 fewer strikes than expected, the eight-most in the big leagues and the most by any member of this World Series crew.
Ron Kulpa (40 more strikes called than expected, ranking 85th) and Ted Barrett (36, 83rd) are the most pitcher-friendly umpires set to work the series.
63 percent
Astros pitchers ranked in the bottom third of baseball in their walk rate during the regular season, a byproduct of throwing first-pitch strikes less than 58 percent of the time. Only the Kansas City Royals started the count at 0-1 less frequently.
But during the playoffs, the Astros’ first-strike rate jumped to almost 63 percent.
The Braves, meanwhile, are a free-swinging group that swung at more than a third of the first pitches they saw during the regular season and playoffs combined. They also had a 10 percent swinging strike rate; both figures were the highest in the majors this season.
If the Braves hitters aren’t more disciplined at the plate against Houston’s suddenly more-accurate pitchers, it could get rough for them early. After Houston’s pitchers have thrown a first-pitch strike during this playoff run, opposing batters are hitting just .206 with a .531 OPS, striking out a third of the time. When the first pitch was a ball, those batting numbers balloon to .301 with a .928 OPS, and the strikeout rate drops to 16 percent. The start of Atlanta’s at-bats could thus offer a fascinating pivot point.
0.080
That’s the weighted on-base average hitters have managed against Atlanta reliever Tyler Matzek in high-leverage situations during the playoffs.
Matzek, who salvaged his career with a stint in the American Association two years ago, has been a revelation for the Braves.
“Can’t say enough about him,” Alex Anthopoulos, the Braves’ president of baseball operations, said after the NLCS. “We don’t win the series without everything that he did.”
The 31-year-old lefty tied a record with eight consecutive games pitched to start a postseason, and has struck out 17 of the 39 batters he faced. Eleven of those have come with runners in scoring position, tying John Rocker for the most by a reliever in a single postseason. Playoff opponents have batted just .091 with no extra-base hits against Matzek in high-leverage situations, leading to a minuscule 0.080 weighted on-base average against him. (That figure accounts for how a player reached base instead of simply considering whether a player reached base.) The postseason average wOBA in high-leverage situations this season is .278. If Matzek can continue his dominance, the Braves will have a late-inning weapon.
.217
Perhaps too much can be made of home and road splits during the postseason, when small sample sizes offer only a limited number of (potentially misleading) at-bats.
For example, Atlanta has appeared terrific at home this postseason, batting .270 with a .531 slugging percentage while amassing a 5-0 record. However, after taking into account the launch angle and exit velocity of each ball put in play, we would have expected the Braves to have only a .217 batting average at home, with a .403 slugging percentage. That’s a huge difference that could manifest itself at the most inopportune time and interrupt Atlanta’s home winning streak. (The Braves, in fact, had a worse record at home than on the road during the regular season.)
Houston has a similar offensive discrepancy on the road during the playoffs, batting .267 during its postseason run despite an expected average of .226. The Astros’ slugging rate drops from .411 to an expected rate of .366 after adjusting for how the ball was put in play.