“It’s easy to check the facts of that one,” Ripken, who broke Lou Gehrig’s consecutive games played record in September 1995, said. “I remember it very well. The bank of lights went off, and Randy Johnson was pitching for the Seattle Mariners. And we were deciding what to do about that. Was there enough visible light out there to actually see a guy throwing over 100 miles per hour? The bank was just over our dugout. And I physically went out and tested it for the umpire. I was in discussion with the umpires. I was definitely there. I was ready to play.”