In Maryland, Quince Orchard shut down Northwest, 31-0. The two Montgomery County programs had lingered near each other in these rankings throughout the fall, but the Cougars looked dominant in front of a raucous crowd Friday.
Meanwhile, Northern Virginia turned into the land of the upsets as both South County and Independence lost to unranked opponents. For the Stallions, a home loss to West Potomac was their first defeat against a local opponent since November 2018. For Independence, one-loss Loudoun County proved to be too much to handle. The Captains will have another chance for an upset this weekend when they host No. 16 Broad Run.
It will be part of a hectic football weekend, as Maryland public schools wrap up the regular season and Virginia schools play their penultimate games.
1. St. John’s (7-0) Last ranked: 1
A 47-yard touchdown catch by DJ Linkins in the third quarter lifted the Cadets to a 14-7 win over No. 6 DeMatha.
Next: Saturday vs. No. 5 Good Counsel, 1 p.m.
2. Archbishop Spalding (9-0) LR: 2
The red-hot Cavaliers jumped out to a to 30-point lead by halftime in a 47-3 win over Gilman.
Next: Nov. 5 vs. Mount St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
3. Stone Bridge (8-0) LR: 3
The Bulldogs went on the road and handed Woodgrove its second loss of the season, 34-14.
Next: Thursday at Potomac Falls, 7 p.m.
4. Wise (7-0) LR: 5
The Pumas’ game against Parkdale was canceled due to health and safety concerns.
Next: Saturday at Eleanor Roosevelt, 2 p.m.
5. Good Counsel (6-2) LR: 7
The Falcons’ defense nabbed two interceptions in a 30-9 win over McNamara.
Next: Saturday at No. 1 St. John’s, 1 p.m.
6. DeMatha (6-2) LR: 4
The Stags took an early lead against No. 1 St. John’s but couldn’t hold on in a 14-7 loss to the Cadets.
Next: Friday vs. Roman Catholic (Pa.), 7 p.m.
7. Quince Orchard (8-0) LR: 8
The Cougars pounded rival Northwest, 31-0.
Next: Friday vs. Clarksburg, 6:30 p.m.
8. Archbishop Carroll (8-0) LR: 10
The Lions completed their third shutout of the year with a 54-0 win over Bishop O’Connell.
Next: Friday at Paul VI, 7 p.m.
9. Rock Creek Christian (6-1) LR: 12
The Eagles held on for 28-26 win over Life Christian Academy (Va.).
Next: TBA
10. Madison (7-1) LR: 14
For the second consecutive year, the Warhawks earned a victory over district power Westfield.
Next: Friday vs. South Lakes, 7 p.m.
11. C.H. Flowers (7-1) LR: 13
The Jaguars had no problems with Suitland in a 34-14 win.
Next: Friday vs. Northwestern, 7 p.m.
12. South County (7-1) LR: 6
The Stallions were shocked at home by West Potomac, 36-21.
Next: Friday vs. Alexandria City, 7 p.m.
13. Northwest (7-1) LR: 9
The Jaguars stumbled against No. 7 Quince Orchard, falling 31-0.
Next: Friday at Whitman, 7 p.m.
14. Robinson (8-0) LR: 16
The Rams remained undefeated by posting their highest point total of the year in a 69-27 win over W.T. Woodson.
Next: Friday at Fairfax, 7 p.m.
15. Tuscarora (7-1) LR: 15
The Huskies pounded Dominion, 49-0.
Next: Friday vs. Lightridge, 7 p.m.
16. Broad Run (7-1) LR: 18
The Spartans won by forfeit against Rock Ridge.
Next: Friday at Loudoun County, 7 p.m.
17. Gonzaga (4-4) LR: 17
The Eagles had a bye.
Next game: Saturday at McNamara, noon
18. Battlefield (8-0) LR: 19
The Bobcats have posted two consecutive shutouts — most recently a 53-0 win over Osbourn Park.
Next: Friday at Gar-Field, 7 p.m.
19. Paint Branch (7-1) LR: NR
In an important Montgomery County battle, the Panthers dominated Sherwood, 33-0, to extend their winning streak to six games.
Next: Friday vs. Watkins Mill, 6:30 p.m.
20. Theodore Roosevelt (7-1) LR: 20
The Rough Riders’ offense exploded for 68 points in a win over Ballou.
Next: Friday vs. H.D. Woodson, 6 p.m.
Dropped out: No. 11 Independence.
On the bubble: Broadneck, Douglass, Huntingtown, Independence, Loudoun County.