“This group is so explosive, so powerful,” Bryson said. “We can run the ball, pass the ball at will. It’s high-powered.”
Bryson missed most of last season after breaking his fibula in the third week of the condensed season. He returned to practice in late-July eager to have one last shot to lead one of the area’s best offenses. After all, being the quarterback of a Freedom-Woodbridge offense is one of the area’s best gigs. For years, the Eagles have been known for pouring on the points.
“Just having to sit back and watch this team go out there without being a part of it was the most difficult thing,” Bryson said. “I know about the history of successful quarterbacks, so I knew I had to step up for this role and keep the legacy going.”
The Eagles’ two losses this season, against Stone Bridge and Gar-Field, came in the first month of the season. Bryson is confident those stumbles are behind the team now and is gearing up for the postseason with every intention to keep the pedal to the metal.
“We’re going to stay focused on us,” Bryson said. “We won’t look to the future, we won’t focus on the opponent. It’s all up to how we execute.”
— Michael Errigo
Maret rounding into form
A rebuilding Maret football team is starting a running back new to high school football and a cornerback new to football entirely. On Friday, the team needed a boost from its most experienced player: Robbie Engelberg, who has been around the program since he was a toddler.
Engelberg’s father, Mike, is in his 16th season as Maret’s coach, and his team scored a signature win thanks in part to Robbie, who sealed a 22-14 victory against Sidwell Friends with a late interception.
For the sophomores who didn’t play in 2020, Mike Engelberg explained, the first half of this season was like their freshman year. For the freshmen (Maret starts three of them) who didn’t play in a youth league last year, this fall is like another middle school season. So the experience of Robbie and others is critical.
“Each week is the equivalent of a mini-season for us,” Mike Engelberg said. “Because we just keep improving and getting better.”
The rivalry game against Sidwell, for one, was a welcome sight. Mike Engelberg enjoyed seeing the kids compete against each other again. His son put it a bit differently.
“Everyone at my school hates Sidwell,” Robbie Engelberg said, “just because of the proximity to each other and the similarities between the two schools.”
So an interception to clinch a win against the Quakers, he said, was one of the highlights of his prep career.
— Jake Lourim
HALFTIME
Players of the week
RB Jelon Johnson, Battlefield. The junior ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries in a 53-0 win over Osbourn Park.
QB Octavian Smith Jr., Paint Branch. The senior completed nine of his 13 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers’ 33-0 win over Sherwood. He also rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
QB Ty’Sean Helms, Archbishop Carroll. The Lions don’t pass much, but Helms, a junior, was unstoppable when he did get to throw Saturday, finishing 6-for-7 for 258 yards and four touchdowns in a 54-0 rout of Bishop O’Connell.
RB Daequan Harvin, Dunbar. After leaning on their passing game a bit too much in a loss to Theodore Roosevelt, the Tide stuck with the ground game against H.D. Woodson, as their senior star rushed for 248 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries in a 26-20 win.
Games to watch this week
Damascus at Seneca Valley, 3:30 p.m. Friday
West Springfield at West Potomac, 7 p.m. Friday
Good Counsel at St. John’s, 1 p.m. Saturday
Wise at Eleanor Roosevelt, 2 p.m. Saturday
Paint Branch avenges loss
After hyperextending his right knee in the first half of Paint Branch’s matchup with Sherwood in April, Panthers quarterback Octavian Smith Jr. pleaded with his coaches to allow him to reenter the game. They didn’t want Smith to risk a more serious injury in a low-stakes affair, so Smith watched from the home sideline as the Warriors beat his Panthers, 29-0, in Montgomery County’s condensed spring season.
When the teams met again Friday night, a healthy Smith helped Paint Branch prove its dominance. The senior accounted for three touchdowns and 288 yards as Paint Branch won, 33-0, in Sandy Spring to improve to 7-1.
“I can’t even explain how much this dub means to us, being able to get it for our guys in the spring season and everybody doubting us,” said Smith, a three-star recruit who decommitted from Northwestern last month. “They’re picking us for their homecoming, which we found disrespectful. I told the guys, ‘Let that all motivate y’all, and come out here and dominate.’ ”
The rematch featured another scary injury, though. Paint Branch Coach Michael Nesmith said linebacker Jake Gassaway was hurt on the second half’s opening kickoff and was taken off the field in an ambulance.
Soon afterward, the Panthers put the game out of reach for their sixth consecutive win. Paint Branch players believed the final score was a promising sign, because Gassaway’s jersey number is 33. Sure enough, Gassaway left the hospital Saturday, Nesmith said, and attended Paint Branch’s afternoon film session.
— Kyle Melnick
Bladensburg stays winless
When Bladensburg exits its locker room and heads toward the field before a game, the scene that awaits is nothing like in the movies. There’s no line of students rocking face paint; there’s no boisterous crowd waiting to explode; there’s no number in the win column.
“It’s tough. People expect us to perform and win games, and obviously we want to do that, but we just haven’t been able to yet,” senior quarterback Salulladeen Wilson said. “We want our games to go crazy, but it’s hard for them to cheer when we keep losing.”
Coach Davon Trowell, in his first season, has tried to reconstruct the culture at Bladensburg (0-8), where he hopes, someday soon, performances on the field will enliven the school’s fanbase. The foundation for that is commitment from his players.
“There’s guys that aren’t showing up to practice during the week but then expecting to ball out on Fridays,” Trowell said. “But that ain’t how winning works, so we’re trying to teach that you can’t treat football like a sidepiece.”
The team’s best chance to pick up a victory this season may have been Saturday, when it played at previously winless Northwestern. The Mustangs fell, 23-12.
“Losing like this has been rough, but I don’t regret anything about it,” Wilson said. “This program is going to be really good one day, and I’m really happy I could be a part of getting that started.”
— Tramel Raggs