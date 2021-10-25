Morant can rip a crossover like Allen Iverson and explode into space like Derrick Rose. He might string out a pick-and-roll like Chris Paul or weave through the back of a defense like Steve Nash. He will hit a 360-degree spin move like John Wall and unleash a corkscrew layup high off the glass like Kyrie Irving. No wonder Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins said this weekend that his third-year point guard is “one of the best students of the game” that he’s ever come across, a basketball obsessive who “does a ton of self-reflection on where he can get better” and spent the past two summers filling out his game.