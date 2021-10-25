Morant can rip a crossover like Allen Iverson and explode into space like Derrick Rose. He might string out a pick-and-roll like Chris Paul or weave through the back of a defense like Steve Nash. He will hit a 360-degree spin move like John Wall and unleash a corkscrew layup high off the glass like Kyrie Irving. No wonder Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins said this weekend that his third-year point guard is “one of the best students of the game” that he’s ever come across, a basketball obsessive who “does a ton of self-reflection on where he can get better” and spent the past two summers filling out his game.
The 22-year-old Morant, who was selected second in the 2019 draft behind Zion Williamson and named 2020 Rookie of the Year, has arrived at the crossroads between “Next” and “Now.” If his exquisite opening week is any indication, Morant is poised to make the leap into the superstar ranks and to lift the Grizzlies, who play in the NBA’s smallest television market, back into the national conversation for the first time since the “Grit and Grind” era.
“We’ve been making statements since I got drafted here and we’re receiving the same thing: no respect,” said Morant, who is averaging a league-best 35 points per game through three games. “I focus on going out each and every game to win instead of worrying about whether we’re respected or not.”
After Morant finished with 28 points and eight assists to lead the Grizzlies to a road win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, Paul George said the performance reminded him of guarding Rose, then the MVP leader of the Chicago Bulls, during the 2011 playoffs.
“He’s just explosive, electrifying,” George said of Morant. “He’s quick. His ability to change directions, move his body in the air. He put a lot of pressure on us. The plan was to get the ball out of Ja’s hands and make somebody else make plays.”
When Morant returned to Staples Center on Sunday with a game-high 40 points and 10 assists in a narrow loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, Carmelo Anthony said simply: “He is the future of this NBA.”
Don’t get blinded by Morant’s blinding speed. While his quickness with the ball is his most easily discernible attribute, the Murray State product’s foundational skills are his feel and his dedication. Morant is a high-level thinker: He manipulates matchups, attacks weak links, reads secondary defenders and reacts to double teams like a 10-year veteran. His soaring dunks and acrobatic layups play perfectly as trending videos on social media, but he doesn’t chase highlights at his team’s expense or shirk his point guard duties.
“We’re going to war with Ja,” Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane said. “That’s our leader. That’s our guy. He’s going to be an all-star, probably an all-NBA player.”
Indeed, Morant sits atop this year’s pack of aspiring first-time all-stars — which also includes Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton — and has a good chance to claim Most Improved Player honors.
Like Rose and Wall before him, Morant was viewed as a non-shooter when he arrived in the NBA. He then shot 33.5 percent from deep as a rookie and just 30.3 percent last season, although he hit five three-pointers to eliminate Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors from the West’s play-in round.
Early this season, Morant is shooting more often and more confidently. He still doesn’t possess textbook form — his shooting pocket tends to be in front of his face — but his motion has gotten smoother and he hasn’t hesitated when opponents dare him to shoot.
“He’s pulling up quick,” Jenkins said. “He’s finding those windows of opportunity. He’s becoming more lethal all over the floor. He’s got so much confidence [in his outside shot now]. Why? Because he’s been putting in the work. It was a daily grind for him this offseason. The free throws and getting to the line more often, that’s a big emphasis, too. As he continues to evolve his game, he’s going to become unstoppable.”
Morant launched seven three-pointers against both the Clippers and Lakers, and he hit five threes to take LeBron James and company to the wire.
“I feel like the stats speak for itself,” Morant said. “Make or miss, I’m going into that shot with 100 percent confidence that I’m making it. If I miss, I shoot 10 more. I worked on it consistently and it’s time for me to continue to shoot the ball.”
The training wheels are officially off for Morant, who underwent knee surgery in the summer before his rookie season and suffered an ankle injury early in his second season. After treading carefully through those setbacks, Jenkins has ramped up Morant to 35.3 minutes per game this season. More Morant will mean more fun for Memphis, which has constructed an intriguing lineup filled with players who can score reliably in clearly defined roles.
Bane and De’Anthony Melton provide spacing and secondary scoring on the wings. Jaren Jackson Jr., a 2018 lottery pick, has developed into a skilled stretch forward who keeps the defense honest on the perimeter. And Steven Adams, a big-bodied center who spent years as an interior target and screen-setter for Russell Westbrook, has reprised that role alongside Morant after an offseason trade.
Memphis’s offensive efficiency, which improved from 21st in 2019-20 to 15th in 2020-21, should enjoy another bump if its key pieces remain healthy. The early returns are promising, as the Grizzlies’ attack ranks second in this season’s small sample size.
With Morant running the show, the Grizzlies can beat teams inside, outside or in between with his array of floaters and runners. In Memphis’s opener, he repeatedly cut through the Cleveland Cavaliers’ defense late to close out a win. Against the Clippers, Morant found so much success as a one-on-one scorer that the Clippers started to trap him late in the game. Morant calmly responded to the extra pressure by finding Jackson for a dagger three-pointer.
Unfortunately, Morant’s masterpiece against the Lakers was spoiled in the closing seconds when he drew a foul on a potential game-tying three-pointer but missed his third free throw, denying the Grizzlies a chance to force overtime.
“Everybody who knows me, knows I’m very hard on myself,” Morant said. “I really don’t care about what I’ve done tonight in this game. I missed the free throw to tie it and that’s pretty much the only thing on my mind.”
That response — familiar to any perfectionist — exemplifies why the Grizzlies are quick to point out that Morant’s shape-shifting game is only part of what makes him their franchise cornerstone.
“How he’s playing is showing up differently,” Jenkins said. “But he’s the same person he’s been since year one: highly motivated to get better, ultimate competitor, wants to win, wants to do everything possible for his teammates.”