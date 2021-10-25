Gase is now gone and Darnold was traded to the Carolina Panthers, but to the enormous frustration of Jets fans, their team scarcely looks improved this season. Part of that can be laid at the feet of Wilson, who has missed easy throws and only sporadically displayed the playmaking ability that shot him up draft boards. It can’t have helped that, apart from a few weeks when Johnson was around, Wilson never had someone in the quarterbacks room who could play a mentoring role. He also never faced any credible competition for the starting job, unlike every other quarterback selected in the first round. That includes Trevor Lawrence, the highly touted Clemson star who was selected first by the Jacksonville Jaguars but was made to vie for the starting role with Gardner Minshew II.