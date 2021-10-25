“Where does his passion come from? I think it’s in part the struggle,” Dinwiddie said. “I don’t know much about his early life, but whenever you’re out of the second round or undrafted, you have to grind through, figure out your place in the league. Nothing’s guaranteed. You go to a team with a lot of vets, a lot of stars and stuff like that, you have a more rigorous time coming through. So to earn the sixth man of the year and to be a staple in the league and all the other stuff, you go through some things to get that, you understand what I’m saying? He wasn’t a top-five pick that got handed the ball and said, ‘Go rock out.’ ”