But then reality took hold. The Rams would score the next 14 points after falling into their 10-point hole and won by nine, as the Lions ventured into the Los Angeles red zone five times without scoring a touchdown. Houston’s scoring output ended with those five points, and Arizona cruised to a 31-5 victory.
Other big favorites, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots, also won easily Sunday. And except for the Kansas City Chiefs — who on Sunday became the ninth team in the Super Bowl era to have a losing record through seven games despite being favored in all seven — things have gone pretty well overall for big NFL favorites with seven weeks of the season nearly complete. As noted by ESPN’s David Bearman, no NFL underdog of at least 7.5 points has won outright this season. The last time the NFL went seven weeks to start the season without such an upset was 2005.
All these expected wins have been good for gamblers — particularly recreational ones who tend to side with favorites — and bad for sportsbooks. As noted by ESPN’s David Purdum, some books had their third straight losing week, a rare skid for entities that rarely fail to come out on top.
“I don’t recall three weeks quite like this in my 25 years in the industry,” Jason McCormick, vice president of race and sports for Station Casinos in Las Vegas, told Purdum.
Micah Roberts, a former sportsbook director in Las Vegas, echoed that thought on Twitter.
According to Todd Dewey of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook and Station Casinos all suffered losses on the day, with BetMGM’s deficit in seven figures.
At some point, the upsets will come. In Week 8 of the aforementioned 2005 season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Buccaneers as 11.5-point road underdogs to end that year’s streak (there were two more such upsets in Week 10 and another in Week 11).
All told in 2005, Las Vegas sportsbooks still managed to take home $40.366 million on football. That was down about 14 percent from the year before but still a nice little rake. And according to Purdum, Las Vegas sportsbooks last suffered a net loss on football over a month during the NFL regular season in November 2011.
As they say, all of the losing sportsbooks somehow found a way to reopen Monday, and things are bound to tilt in their direction. But for now, NFL favorites are keeping recreational gamblers happy.
“The public is red hot right now. I tip my cap to them this year,” Craig Mucklow, Caesars vice president of trading, told Dewey.