You could argue that the Bears should hold on to Robinson because he will support Fields’s development. But the Bears and Fields aren’t using Robinson anyway. A playoff hopeful in need of receiving help could use him. The San Francisco 49ers, perhaps? The 49ers would need to free up salary cap room to accommodate the rest of Robinson’s $18 million contract, a challenge that other potential suitors would also have. But Robinson is a player worthy of a playoff contender, not the mess that the Bears are.