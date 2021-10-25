The team to beat in the AFC North is . . . the Bengals? There’s no other conclusion after Cincinnati destroyed the Ravens, 41-17, in Baltimore to move to 5-2, the same record as the Ravens. Nothing about the victory felt like a fluke. The Bengals took a 13-10 lead at halftime and smothered the Ravens to the point that they benched Lamar Jackson to protect him from an injury.
“We got beat soundly,” Ravens Coach John Harbaugh said.
Second-year quarterback Joe Burrow further established himself as elite by passing for 416 yards and three touchdowns, a mark of how far he and his team have come. In Burrow’s only game against Baltimore last season, the Bengals’ only points came on a last-minute, cosmetic field goal as Burrow took seven sacks and threw an interception. On Sunday, he shredded Don Martindale’s defense.
There may not be a more lethal duo in the NFL than Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who caught eight passes for 201 yards and a score despite being guarded primarily by Marlon Humphrey, one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. Chase is the runaway leader for offensive rookie of the year honors. He’ll contend for first-team all-pro, too, which is ridiculous for a rookie given the quality and depth at the position. Chase is second in the NFL to the Rams’ Cooper Kupp with 754 receiving yards.
In the wide-open AFC, the Bengals may be more than an early-season darling. Every team has at least two losses, which means they’re tied for the best record. The Bengals’ plus-61 point differential ranks second in the conference behind only the Bills at plus-105. For what it’s worth for tiebreakers, the Bengals are the only AFC North team unbeaten in the division and the lone AFC team without a loss in conference play.
The Kansas City Chiefs’ bad season got so much worse. The most unsettling concern after the Chiefs’ 27-3 loss at the Tennessee Titans is the condition of Mahomes, who left the field after a sickening hit. Mammoth defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons crunched Mahomes from the front as another defender tackled him from behind, folding his head and neck backward. Mahomes stumbled as he rose, and his eyes were glassy as teammates and trainers helped him to the sideline.
Mahomes cleared the concussion protocol and should return next week, but the Chiefs still had to sift through a startling loss. At 3-4 after failing to score a touchdown in a regular season game for the first time since 2017, the Chiefs can no longer tell themselves they are a good team playing poorly. They are simply a bad team.
Their offense hasn’t played with the precision and patience necessary against defenses playing safeties back and challenging the Chiefs to move slowly down the field without a turnover or drive-killing penalty. Their defense is atrocious. They don’t tackle and can’t cover. They yielded nine first downs in their first 17 plays. Mahomes admitted he was “pressing a little bit too early in the game,” which is what happens to a quarterback who knows his defense can’t stop anybody.
There are still 10 weeks left. It’s not a guarantee the Chiefs will be a playoff team.
Tua Tagovailoa didn’t solidify his future in Miami. The Dolphins’ perceived interest in troubled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson bubbled up this week when the Houston Chronicle reported the Dolphins could trade for him by the end of the week. Tagovailoa’s performance and the Dolphins’ record falling to 1-6 will only amplify the discussion.
The Atlanta Falcons beat the Dolphins, 30-28, on Younghoe Koo’s last-play field goal. Tagovailoa had given the Dolphins the lead with a fourth-quarter touchdown drive that included a handful of excellent throws, including a perfect third-and-15 teardrop to tight end Mike Gesicki. But he also threw two inexcusable interceptions — one into the end zone at the end of the first half and one when he should have taken a sack.
Every game should not be a referendum for a second-year quarterback. By engaging in trade talks for Watson, or even by not forcefully denying them, the Dolphins have invited that. Tagovailoa has played for three offensive coordinators in two years, and the Dolphins have not surrounded him with a top-tier supporting cast. He has not been set up to succeed, and Miami bears responsibility.
The Dolphins have managed to pursue a completely irresponsible transaction — which is what a trade for Watson would be, given that nobody knows how the situation will unfold as he stands accused by 22 women of sexual harassment and assault — while undermining the quarterback they selected fifth overall last year. They’re also 1-6 with a first-round pick headed to Philadelphia. The rebuild of Brian Flores and Chris Grier, so promising a year ago, is cratering.
Sam Darnold got benched. Darnold’s revival in his first season with the Carolina Panthers was short-lived. The Panthers started 3-0, and then Darnold posted a 62.1 rating during a three-game losing streak. It extended to a fourth game Sunday in Darnold’s worst performance, which ended with him watching from the sideline as the New York Giants finished off a 25-3 blowout.
Darnold completed 16 of 25 attempts for only 111 yards, or 4.4 per attempt, while taking three sacks and throwing an interception. In the past four weeks, Darnold has thrown seven picks and four touchdown passes. Coach Matt Rhule benched Darnold early in the fourth quarter for P.J. Walker, who played for Rhule at Temple.
It’s understandable why the Panthers tried to buy low on Darnold, a 24-year-old who was the No. 3 pick in 2018. The past month, though, has made clear Darnold will not be a long-term savior in Carolina. Owner David Tepper is known to be both aggressive and maniacal in his desire to land a franchise quarterback. It could lead the Panthers to get involved in the market for Watson.
Somebody should trade for Allen Robinson. The Chicago Bears are going nowhere, as made clear Sunday while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bludgeoned them, 38-3. It was the listless kind of game that gets coaches fired.
The Bears aren’t even using Robinson, an eight-year veteran whom they signed to the franchise tag this offseason. Robinson has one touchdown and hasn’t surpassed 63 yards in a game this season. He hasn’t connected a bit with rookie quarterback Justin Fields and caught only two passes for 16 yards Sunday. With the trade deadline coming Nov. 2, the Bears have no reason not to move him.
You could argue that the Bears should hold on to Robinson because he will support Fields’s development. But the Bears and Fields aren’t using Robinson anyway. A playoff hopeful in need of receiving help could use him. The San Francisco 49ers, perhaps? The 49ers would need to free up salary cap room to accommodate the rest of Robinson’s $18 million contract, a challenge that other potential suitors would also have. But Robinson is a player worthy of a playoff contender, not the mess that the Bears are.
Dan Campbell did what he could. The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams swapped quarterbacks in the offseason, with the Rams dispatching Jared Goff to land Matthew Stafford. The season has already proved the Rams correct, but the game still gave Goff a chance for revenge.
Goff’s coach gave him a chance. The Lions scored on their first possession, then recovered an onside kick. When their ensuing drive bogged down, the Lions faked a punt and converted, setting up a field goal. By the time Stafford got the ball, the Lions had 10 points.
The Lions would convert another fake punt in the second half. Campbell’s aggressive strategy and commitment to stealing possessions gave the undermanned Lions a chance. The Rams took control of the game in the fourth quarter, scored the final 11 points and won, 28-19.
The biggest winner of the Goff-Stafford trade may be Kupp. With Stafford throwing to him, Kupp has become perhaps the NFL’s best wide receiver. He caught another 10 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns.