Marmol is younger than two of the Cardinals’ franchise cornerstones, catcher Yadier Molina, 39, and pitcher Adam Wainwright, 40, as well as St. Louis pitchers J.A. Happ, 39, and Andrew Miller, 36, but he said during his introductory virtual news conference Monday that he doesn’t believe his age will play a role in his impact on the team.
For him, earning respect in the clubhouse will come down to building relationships and being intentional with his players, he said. If he can show that he cares and wants to make players better, he said he believes they will listen to him.
“Age isn’t an impediment, it’s just a matter of preparation, organization and making sure that you’re intentional,” Marmol said, “that every time you have a conversation with one of them that you know exactly how you want them to experience a conversation and walk out of the room knowing. If you do that well, you earn their respect, and it takes a while to earn that.”
Marmol was drafted by the Cardinals in 2007 and played in their minor league system until 2010, when he transitioned into being a coach. He joked Monday that he knew he wanted to be a manager after hitting about .190 for multiple minor league seasons.
He started as a hitting coach for the Gulf Coast League Cardinals in 2011 and managed two Cardinals minor league teams from 2012 to 2017 before he was promoted to the major league team as its first base coach in 2017 and then shifted to become Shildt’s bench coach.
“Not many people get to manage, definitely not for an organization like this,” Marmol said. “It’s one thing to manage, it’s another thing to manage for one of the most historic organizations, not only in all of baseball but all of sports. I’m truly looking forward to the accountability that comes with that, and the responsibility of leading this staff and players to another championship.”
The move comes after the team parted ways with Shildt, with Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak citing internal issues that the team felt it could not resolve.
Shildt received an interim tag in 2018 after former Cardinals manager Mike Matheny was fired in the middle of the season, and he managed well enough to earn the permanent job. The Cardinals made the playoffs in all three of their full seasons under Shildt, and he finished with a 252-199 record.
The team looked at external candidates but ultimately felt that Marmol was the right fit for the job. Mozeliak admitted that while he viewed Marmol as a major league manager in the future, he didn’t initially expect him to be one in 2022.
“When you looked at how [Marmol] was developing, growing and really being groomed ultimately to be a big league manager, I knew this day would come,” Mozeliak said. “So here we are. In terms of looking at it, relative to what was outside the organization, too, it really just came down to our internal comfort level and knowing that, now that his time has come, he’s ready for it. We’re excited about him having this opportunity.”
Marmol said he experienced mixed emotions when he found out he got the job because he is close with Shildt and still considers him a mentor who invested in him as a coach in the minors. When asked what he will take from Shildt, he noted his attention to detail. The Cardinals’ new skipper wants to build on Shildt’s success by creating a collaborative environment between the front office and other departments such as analytics and performance.
Marmol will take over a team with lofty expectations and, as a first-year manager, he said there will be challenges. But he is looking forward to getting ahead of the curve.
The Cardinals’ new manager will also become the first full-time manager of color to run the team and one of only six minority managers currently in MLB. Marmol, who was born in Orlando and is of Dominican descent, said the milestone reminds him of his days living in Miami neighborhoods where many people would not have imagined that they could have the opportunity that he has now.
He said he hopes his hiring shows people that if you surround yourself with good people and dedicate yourself to your craft, opportunities such as this one can present themselves.
“These opportunities don’t come across the table to the majority of the people that grew up like that,” Marmol said. “And for them to be able to identify and see someone of color in a position of leadership, especially for a franchise, a winning franchise, one with the history that the St. Louis Cardinals has, is extremely meaningful.”