“When you looked at how [Marmol] was developing, growing and really being groomed ultimately to be a big league manager, I knew this day would come,” Mozeliak said. “So here we are. In terms of looking at it, relative to what was outside the organization, too, it really just came down to our internal comfort level and knowing that, now that his time has come, he’s ready for it. We’re excited about him having this opportunity.”