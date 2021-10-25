The Seattle Seahawks (2-4) host the New Orleans Saints (3-2) on “Monday Night Football,” with Geno Smith starting at quarterback in place of the injured Russell Wilson. Follow along for live updates.

  • When: Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. Eastern
  • Where: Lumen Field in Seattle
  • How to watch: Game broadcast is on ESPN; streaming options include ESPN Plus and FuboTV