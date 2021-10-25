“I think that shows his inexperience because there are a couple of things that when you watch some of the tape and you see some of the plays as they break down, you sit there and say, ‘Wow, now I think he’ll understand that he’s got to throw it this way,’ ” Rivera said. “… Some of his inexperience is showing. But I think obviously he has the skill set that you’re looking for, he does have the ability to lead, but he’s still young in terms of actual opportunities and experiences as a quarterback in the league so far.”