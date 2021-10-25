“[Evans] goes, ‘Man, I’m sorry, man. I’ll get it,’” Brady said. “I said, ‘It’s all right. I’m sure they’ll find a way to get it back.’ But I don’t actually keep too many things so … in that circumstance, I just felt like that might be a good one to keep. He’s gonna get something nice in return. So we’ll get him a helmet or a couple jerseys or some other stuff. That was really cool of him to do that.”