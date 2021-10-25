Noah was diagnosed in December 2020 after having severe headaches.
“It’s one of those tragic moments you read about where they turn the screen around and say, ‘You have cancer,’” Jacque Reeb told KSL in Salt Lake City, “And in our case, they turned it around and showed us Noah’s tumor in the center of his head and said he has brain cancer and we need to get him to the hospital today.”
He completed his final round of radiation in July and scans showed his tumor was gone. Noah will continue to be monitored until he is 18.
“That was really sweet,” Brady said. “Obviously a tough kid, man. It puts a lot into perspective of what we’re doing on the field. In the end, it doesn’t mean much, compared to what people go through. We all try to make a difference in different ways.”
In the game itself, wide receiver Mike Evans nearly made the kind of difference that Brady, a man with a notoriously vivid memory for slights, would not have forgotten when he gave away a football he had caught for a touchdown.
“The Duke” may have looked like a garden-variety official ball, right down to Roger Goodell’s signature, but it was anything but that. It happened to be the football that was the pass that left Brady’s hand and landed in Evans’s for TD No. 600 and Brady later admitted that, while he doesn’t keep a lot of things, the ball was special.
As he sat on the bench after the offense left the field, Evans learned the magnitude of what he had done from Coach Bruce Arians. “I gave the ball away,” a TV camera caught him saying with a look that lay somewhere between embarrassment and disbelief.
“I said, ‘You’re gonna have to go give that guy two jerseys to get that ball back,’” Arians joked after the game. “I was like, either get two of Tom’s [or two of yours] but you need to get that ball back for him. And he said, ‘Does he really want that ball?’ And I said, ‘I’m betting he wants that ball.’”
The Buccaneers dispatched an official to strike a bargain with the fan, who swapped it for a replacement game ball and $1,000 gift card to the Buccaneers’ team store, according to the Athletic, rather than trying to get what would have been far, far more for it on the resale market.
“[Evans] goes, ‘Man, I’m sorry, man. I’ll get it,’” Brady said. “I said, ‘It’s all right. I’m sure they’ll find a way to get it back.’ But I don’t actually keep too many things so … in that circumstance, I just felt like that might be a good one to keep. He’s gonna get something nice in return. So we’ll get him a helmet or a couple jerseys or some other stuff. That was really cool of him to do that.”
Evans was in penitent mood later in the evening. “Sorry big bro,” he tweeted with goat and prayer emoji. “Glad that priceless legendary item was retrieved.”
Luckily, Brady forgave Evans, targeting him for two more touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ 38-3 victory over the Chicago Bears. The win was numerically significant for another reason. Tampa Bay has scored 162 points through four home games this season, the same number of points that Brady’s New England Patriots scored through the first four home games in the team’s 16-0 regular season run, according to Elias Sports. The Buccaneers aren’t going to duplicate that run, though. They’ve already lost once, to the Los Angeles Rams.