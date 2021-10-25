Washington still had its familiar lapses. It missed tackles and lacked discipline, surrendering a first-quarter touchdown on fourth and three. But the line generated consistent pressure, derailed several drives and stepped up in tough situations. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took advantage of the coverage at times, particularly against cornerback Danny Johnson, but Rivera thought the defense as a whole showed improvement.
“Especially against this quarterback,” Rivera said, noting the difficult-to-defend back-shoulder pass Rodgers threw to beat Johnson for a touchdown before halftime. “This is one of the elites, man, and he showed it. [Rodgers] read us a couple times perfectly, and he threw the perfect ball.”
The bar for progress was low. In the first six weeks, Washington’s defense was one of the NFL’s worst by almost any metric. Yet the difference between this game and the others, including Washington’s wins, was the defense made Green Bay earn its points. Washington didn’t have any glaring busted coverages and didn’t allow a gain of 40 or more yards for the first time since the season opener. The Packers’ longest play went for 26.
If quarterback Taylor Heinicke hadn’t fumbled deep in Washington territory on the first possession of the second half, leading to a short-field Green Bay touchdown, the defense might’ve been able to give the team a chance to win.
The growth started up front. The linemen impressed, sacking Rodgers three times, hitting him six times, batting down a pass and blocking a field goal. One of those players, tackle Jonathan Allen, dismissed sacks as a reflection of the defense’s improvement — “They’re a misleading stat,” he said after notching two — but praised the process of generating pressure. He noted the defensive line is communicating more on the sideline about the offensive line’s strategy and coordinating rushes to find the weak point.
“[We] understand that it’s four rushing as one,” he said, acknowledging part of the line’s slow start was its penchant for freelancing. “We still have a long way to go, but it’s just chopping it down little by little and getting better each week.”
As usual, though, the defense didn’t start fast enough. Washington allowed an opening-drive score for the sixth time in seven games, and the final play typified the defense’s struggles. Even after the game, as Rivera and Allen spoke hopefully of the future, the Packers touchdown on fourth-and-three still made them smolder.
On the play, Rodgers scrambled right, drew defenders to him and threw across his body to hit wide receiver Davante Adams short over the middle for a 17-yard touchdown. There’s no shame in getting beaten by two future Hall of Famers, but the frustration seemed to be that Washington’s lack of discipline made it easier. Rivera insinuated defensive tackle Tim Settle should have contained the right side, keeping Rodgers in the pocket, but that he used the wrong technique. Johnson also was caught flat-footed as the only cornerback who didn’t plaster a receiver when Rodgers began to scramble.
“It’s a little discipline, a little consistency,” Rivera said of why the defense hasn’t been able to put it all together. “They fought, though. They played hard. They gave themselves a chance.”
Perhaps the most encouraging signs came in the progress of two rookies: linebacker Jamin Davis and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste. Davis, the first-round pick, missed a few tackles, including one on third down during the first drive, but he hit holes more decisively, making a solid stop on first down just before the two-minute warning. St-Juste, a long third-rounder who reminds Rivera of former Chicago Bears standout Charles Tillman, said he has made a “big change” since Week 1, when the Los Angeles Chargers picked on him in critical situations with a big-body receiver.
To illustrate his growth, St-Juste pointed to his approach against Adams and fellow Packers veteran Randall Cobb. This past week, St-Juste saw on film that many cornerbacks give Adams space, which lets him have “time to do all this wiggle stuff.” St-Juste tried the opposite approach — more press coverage, using his long arms to stay with Adams — but knew that strategy wouldn’t work against Cobb, who’s patient at the line of scrimmage. If St-Juste tried to press, he said, Cobb would swipe away his hands, so he gave him more space.
“That’s the growth that you want to see as a corner,” St-Juste said, “being able to understand that different receivers will have different releases and different tactics for your technique.”
Rodgers sometimes ensured these small steps forward didn’t matter. Rivera said Johnson “didn’t have a chance” of stopping the touchdown before halftime because of Rodgers’s experience and touch, and he didn’t blame Davis for not breaking up a well-placed high ball to tight end Robert Tonyan for a 20-yard score following Heinicke’s third-quarter fumble. Washington left Green Bay with another loss, its third in a row, but neither Rivera nor his players seemed as exasperated as they had in weeks prior.
St-Juste was, as a rookie, the most optimistic.
“One game,” he said, “it’s going to start clicking and” — he snapped his fingers — “we’re going to be good.”