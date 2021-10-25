On the play, Rodgers scrambled right, drew defenders to him and threw across his body to hit wide receiver Davante Adams short over the middle for a 17-yard touchdown. There’s no shame in getting beaten by two future Hall of Famers, but the frustration seemed to be that Washington’s lack of discipline made it easier. Rivera insinuated defensive tackle Tim Settle should have contained the right side, keeping Rodgers in the pocket, but that he used the wrong technique. Johnson also was caught flat-footed as the only cornerback who didn’t plaster a receiver when Rodgers began to scramble.