Fail: Washington’s punts-to-points ratio
Tress Way served as the holder on Blewitt’s two field goal attempts and one extra point, but for the rest of the day, Washington’s punter stood on the sideline and watched a truly unusual game unfold, perhaps while wondering how in the world his Oklahoma Sooners trailed Kansas after three quarters Saturday.
According to Pro Football Reference, Sunday marked the first time since 2000 — and only the fourth time since 1945 — that Washington didn’t punt at least once. Somewhat surprisingly, Washington lost all three of those other games, including a 16-15 setback to the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 5, 2000. In 15 previous instances leaguewide since the start of the 2020 season, teams that didn’t punt in a game went 10-5 and scored an average of 33.3 points. Teams with zero punts are 94-33 all-time. Washington’s 10 points are the fewest by a team without a punt since 2010.
Hail: Taylor Heinicke’s dive
No, not that one, or that one on the next play, either. On Washington’s next possession after Green Bay stopped Heinicke on fourth and goal on a quarterback sneak, DeAndre Carter raced 27 yards on a reverse into Green Bay territory. Heinicke was out in front on the play, looking to make a block downfield, and then, as pictured above, kept the march alive by diving on Carter’s fumble, which was forced by cornerback Rasul Douglas.
Fail: Heinicke’s Lambeau Leap
“When I was going toward the goal line, I saw a couple defenders coming in starting to pursue me, and I didn’t know if I was going to take a big hit or not, so I thought, ‘Hey, let’s just dive and squeeze my way in there,’” Heinicke said of his decision to give himself up just before crossing the goal line on his pivotal third-quarter scramble.
Thinking he had scored, Heinicke, who grew up rooting for the Packers, pointed toward a Washington Football Team fan in the first row of the stands and performed the Lambeau Leap into his arms. Heinicke’s leap went better than some others by visiting players at Green Bay, and it’s a good thing he didn’t hurt himself, or his celebration of a TD that was overturned by replay review would have surpassed Gus Frerotte spraining his neck by head-butting a wall in 1997 as the most embarrassing in franchise history.
Hail: Jonathan Allen
The day before Washington’s players reported to training camp, the team announced that it had signed Allen to a new four-year contract worth $72 million. Through seven games, that looks like a bargain. The defensive lineman had two sacks in the first half against the Packers, giving him five this season. That’s three more than the Stone Bridge High graduate had all of last year and three shy of the season-best eight sacks he posted in 2018. Allen finished with three quarterback hits and was the star of a Washington front four that played one of its better games of the year.
Fail: Washington’s red-zone execution
Washington’s offense moved the ball effectively and outgained Green Bay by 126 yards, but it repeatedly stalled or committed turnovers in plus territory. The Packers came into the game having allowed 15 touchdowns on 15 red-zone possessions, making them the first team in at least 40 years without a single red-zone stop through six games, according to Elias Sports. (Is that bad? That seems bad.) Then Green Bay held Washington without a point on three consecutive red-zone trips in the second half, with two of those possessions resulting in a turnover on downs and the third ending with an interception in the end zone.
Hail: Wes Schweitzer’s latest spike
Fox’s fancy end zone camera captured beautiful footage of the offensive lineman spinning the football a couple of times before spiking it into the Lambeau Field turf after Terry McLaurin’s 40-yard touchdown catch on Washington’s first drive.
“If you’re feeling it, you just go for it,” Schweitzer, who finds great joy in celebrating his teammates’ touchdowns with an emphatic spike, told NBC Sports Washington last year of how he decides when to add the pre-spike twirl.
Fail: Antonio Gibson’s ball security
Gibson fumbled twice in 14 games during his breakout rookie season a year ago, which included more than 1,000 combined yards rushing and receiving and 11 touchdowns. The running back, who primarily played wide receiver at Memphis, is experiencing a bit of a sophomore slump while dealing with a shin injury. Gibson fumbled again Sunday, though center Chase Roullier managed to rip the ball away from Packers safety Darnell Savage to prevent a turnover. That’s four times Gibson has put the ball on the ground in seven games.