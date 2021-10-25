The day before Washington’s players reported to training camp, the team announced that it had signed Allen to a new four-year contract worth $72 million. Through seven games, that looks like a bargain. The defensive lineman had two sacks in the first half against the Packers, giving him five this season. That’s three more than the Stone Bridge High graduate had all of last year and three shy of the season-best eight sacks he posted in 2018. Allen finished with three quarterback hits and was the star of a Washington front four that played one of its better games of the year.