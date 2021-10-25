Bradley Beal sat out the Wizards’ home opener Friday with a right hip contusion, an absence his teammates made up for by shooting 52.1 percent from the field and hitting 19 three-pointers in an overtime win over the Indiana Pacers. The guard was back in action Monday but struggled to get going early before finding a bit of a groove in the second half and helping Washington cut a 25-point second-quarter gap to nine in the third.