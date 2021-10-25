Brooklyn (2-2) got 25 points from Kevin Durant and 14 from James Harden to hand the Wizards (2-1) their first loss as they stare down a trying week ahead. Over the next week, Washington will play alternating games against Boston (Wednesday and Saturday) and Atlanta (Thursday and Nov. 1), two teams that are expected to make the playoffs.
Here’s what you should know about Monday’s loss:
Beal returns
Bradley Beal sat out the Wizards’ home opener Friday with a right hip contusion, an absence his teammates made up for by shooting 52.1 percent from the field and hitting 19 three-pointers in an overtime win over the Indiana Pacers. The guard was back in action Monday but struggled to get going early before finding a bit of a groove in the second half and helping Washington cut a 25-point second-quarter gap to nine in the third.
Brooklyn responded with a dunk from Bruce Brown and a three-pointer from Harden, and the Nets were comfortably on their way to a win again.
Beal led the Wizards with 19 points on 8-for-22 shooting in 32 minutes. His long-range jumper was off throughout despite his efforts to shoot himself out of a mini-funk. He made 3 of 13 attempts from long range — that’s just one off his season high for attempts last year. And he didn’t have any better luck maneuvering through the lane.
The Nets’ size kept the usually crafty guard from making his usually slippery moves to get anywhere close to the basket, and as a result he didn’t get to the free throw line even once — a fact just as troubling as his poor three-point shooting.
Beal, one of a handful of unvaccinated players in the league, is permitted to play in New York, San Francisco and Toronto despite local vaccine mandates because of municipal exemptions that allow unvaccinated visiting NBA players to participate in games. The Nets have prohibited guard Kyrie Irving from playing for as long as he refuses to receive a vaccine, a decision that a group opposed to vaccine mandates protested in front of Barclays Center on Sunday ahead of Brooklyn’s home opener.
Brooklyn’s hot start
Washington’s defense was focused on making life as difficult as possible for Durant, a charge the Wizards hardly met. Durant made 3 of 5 attempts from the field in the first quarter for eight points, but Washington didn’t just lose track of the 2014 MVP — the Wizards let nearly all of the Nets run amok.
Brooklyn scored 38 points in the first quarter as it ran its offense with little resistance, clocking 11 assists against just one turnover. Patty Mills was, as everyone expected, the leading scorer with 11 points.
Nothing was falling early for the Wizards. They ended the first quarter with just eight field goals and were particularly sloppy from three-point range, hitting just 3 of 13 attempts and failing to capture the momentum that might’ve been their only hope against a roster with so many elite scoring options.
Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. threw a few different bodies at Durant, using Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Deni Avdija at different points. None gave Durant much trouble.
The 6-foot-10 swingman cruised to 25 points on 9-for-17 shooting and added eight rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes, selectively taking his shots and simply rising up over smaller Wizards defenders when challenged.
Wizards’ depth falters
Depth should be one of Washington’s biggest strengths, with big man Montrezl Harrell anchoring the defense, sharpshooter Davis Bertans letting fly from the perimeter and full-court pest Raul Neto anchoring the second unit. But the bench was invisible for much of Monday night, eventually giving the Wizards 31 points thanks to Harrell (10 points, seven rebounds) and guard Aaron Holiday (11 points).
Brooklyn got 38 points from its bench. Mills scored 21, and Nic Claxton had six points and eight rebounds.
