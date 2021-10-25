“I was actually happy with the threes I took. I looked at the box score and didn’t realize I took damn near 15. I was like, ‘Oh ...’ Might have been settling,” Beal said. “But I liked the looks. I was definitely confident in them, they definitely felt good, and you guys know me — I’ll bounce back. I definitely have to be better for my team in all aspects, and I think me attacking the basket would’ve been a little better. I could’ve got to the line, put us in the bonus and created some opportunities for other teammates, too.”