The Nets (2-2) got 25 points from Kevin Durant and 14 from James Harden to hand the Wizards (2-1) their first loss as they stare down a trying week ahead. Over the next week, Washington will play alternating games against Boston (Wednesday and Saturday) and Atlanta (Thursday and Nov. 1), two teams that are expected to make the playoffs.
They’ll need to right their offense before then. The Wizards’ movement had been fluid to start the season, but the ball stuck early in Brooklyn, and Washington couldn’t work itself back into rhythm. Poor spacing, settling for jumpers and an overreliance on isolation plays did nothing to help slow Durant and the Nets’ capable band of role players.
“We just got stagnant. I think a lot of that was the switching [from Brooklyn’s defense] — it’s given us problems before,” Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “We kind of settled and fell into that, playing a lot of one-on-one [isolation] ball. Still got decent looks out of it at times, but they didn’t fall. So it just kind of compounds itself and takes on a snowball effect. We kind of just lose a little bit of our identity on that end of the floor.”
Bradley Beal chalked up the poor offense to his team’s approach. After the 2-0 start, the franchise cornerstone said the Wizards rolled into Brooklyn believing they could “flip a switch” on offense and turn things on. That didn’t happen.
Here’s what to know about Monday’s loss:
Beal returns
Beal sat out the Wizards’ home opener Friday with a right hip contusion, an absence his teammates made up for by shooting 52.1 percent from the field and hitting 19 three-pointers in an overtime win over the Pacers. The guard was back in action Monday but struggled to get going early before finding a bit of a groove in the second half and helping Washington cut a 25-point second-quarter gap to nine in the third.
Brooklyn responded with a dunk from Bruce Brown and a three-pointer from Harden, and the Nets were comfortably on their way to a win again.
Beal led the Wizards with 19 points on 8-for-22 shooting in 32 minutes. His long-range jumper was off throughout despite his efforts to shoot himself out of a mini-funk. He made 3 of 13 tries from long range — that’s just one off his season high for attempts last season. And he didn’t have any luck maneuvering through the lane, either, given Washington’s poor spacing and ball movement.
Beal didn’t get to the free throw line at all, which has happened only three times since the 2018-19 season.
“I was actually happy with the threes I took. I looked at the box score and didn’t realize I took damn near 15. I was like, ‘Oh ...’ Might have been settling,” Beal said. “But I liked the looks. I was definitely confident in them, they definitely felt good, and you guys know me — I’ll bounce back. I definitely have to be better for my team in all aspects, and I think me attacking the basket would’ve been a little better. I could’ve got to the line, put us in the bonus and created some opportunities for other teammates, too.”
Beal, one of a handful of unvaccinated players in the league, is permitted to play in New York, San Francisco and Toronto despite local vaccine mandates because of municipal exemptions that allow unvaccinated visiting NBA players to participate in games. The Nets have prohibited guard Kyrie Irving from playing for as long as he declines to receive a vaccine, a decision that a group opposed to vaccine mandates protested in front of Barclays Center on Sunday ahead of Brooklyn’s home opener.
Brooklyn’s hot start
Washington’s defense was focused on making life as difficult as possible for Durant, a charge the Wizards hardly met. Durant made 3 of 5 attempts from the field in the first quarter for eight points, but Washington didn’t just lose track of the 2014 MVP — the Wizards let nearly all of the Nets run amok.
Brooklyn scored 38 points in the first quarter as it ran its offense with little resistance, clocking 11 assists against just one turnover. Patty Mills was, as everyone expected, the leading scorer with 11 points.
Nothing was falling early for the Wizards. They ended the first quarter with just eight field goals and were particularly sloppy from three-point range, hitting just 3 of 13 attempts and failing to capture the momentum that might’ve been their only hope against a roster with so many elite scoring options.
Unseld threw a few different bodies at Durant, using Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Deni Avdija at different points. None gave Durant much trouble.
The 6-foot-10 swingman cruised to 25 points on 9-for-17 shooting and added eight rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes, selectively taking his shots and simply rising up over smaller Wizards defenders when challenged.
Neto leaves early
Wizards guard Raul Neto left the game with just over six minutes to play with an apparent shoulder injury. Unseld had no update on his status afterward but said he will be evaluated without specifying whether that means he will have an MRI exam.
