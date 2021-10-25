Another marathon is almost finished, and the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves will meet in the World Series beginning Tuesday night. The Astros, a team followed by boos and its sign-stealing scandal, will host the start of the action because Houston had a better regular season than Atlanta. The Braves, then, will march into enemy territory this week and hope to come away with a win — if not two — to flip the math in their favor.

Here is what you need to know about the 2021 World Series.