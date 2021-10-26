He also received questions about the Braves, whose presence in the World Series resurfaced concerns about their name. Starting next season, Cleveland will play as the Guardians after changing its name under pressure, but Atlanta has yet to face the same scrutiny. The organization has maintained it will neither change its name nor dissuade its fans from performing the “tomahawk chop,” the in-game rallying cry in which they mimic what is meant to be a Native American chant.