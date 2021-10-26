Bowman, who oversaw three Stanley Cup championships with the Blackhawks, said he was stepping down because he didn’t want to become “a distraction.” Al MacIsaac, the senior vice president of hockey operations, also left the organization.
“Eleven years ago, while serving in my first year as general manager, I was made aware of potential inappropriate behavior by a then-video coach involving a player,” said Bowman, the 48-year-old son of Hall of Fame coach Scotty Bowman. “I promptly reported the matter to the then-President and CEO who committed to handling the matter. I learned this year that the inappropriate behavior involved a serious allegation of sexual assault. I relied on the direction of my superior that he would take appropriate action. Looking back, now knowing he did not handle the matter promptly, I regret assuming he would do so.”
Bowman also stepped down as general manager for the U.S. Olympic hockey team, which is preparing for the Beijing Winter Games in February.
According to Jenner & Block’s report, Bowman was among five members of Blackhawks senior management, plus then-coach Joel Quenneville, who were informed approximately two weeks after the May 2010 incident of the sexual harassment allegations made by one of their players, identified as John Doe. Aldrich, who told investigators the encounter was consensual, also was alleged to have threatened Doe’s career if the player did not submit to his advances.
Along with Bowman, MacIsaac and Quenneville, the senior executives who learned of the encounter were team president John McDonough, executive vice president Jay Blunk and assistant general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff. None are still with the Blackhawks; Cheveldayoff is the general manager of the Winnipeg Jets, and Quenneville coaches the Florida Panthers.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday that he plans to meet soon with Cheveldayoff and Quenneville and that he “will reserve judgment on next steps, if any, with respect to them.” He added that should McDonough, MacIsaac or Blunk seek to return to the NHL, they would have to meet with the commissioner first to “determine the appropriate conditions under which such new employment might take place.”
Of the league punishment levied against the Blackhawks, Bettman said, “Today’s fine represents a direct and necessary response to the failure of the club to follow up and address the 2010 incident in a timely and appropriate manner.” The fine should also “send a clear message” to other NHL teams, Bettman said, to promptly address allegations of inappropriate acts.
After learning of John Doe’s complaint, the Blackhawks executives took no action, per the report, until McDonough informed the team’s human resources director June 14, approximately three weeks after the meeting. That was five days after Chicago won the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1961, and the on-ice celebration included Aldrich raising the trophy. Per the report, Aldrich made an unwanted sexual advance to a team intern the next day.
On June 16, Aldrich was said to have been given by the team’s human resources director the option of resigning or submitting to an investigation of Doe’s allegations. He chose to leave the organization with severance pay, a playoff bonus, a championship ring and the opportunity to take part in the tradition of a winning team’s players and staff members having a day with the Stanley Cup, upon which his name was engraved. Aldrich went on to positions with USA Hockey and two college programs before landing at a high school in Michigan, where he was arrested in 2013 and pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a minor.
Former federal prosecutor Reid Schar, who led the investigation, said via a video conference that witnesses’ recollections of the 2010 executives’ meeting indicated McDonough and Quenneville were more concerned with maintaining focus on the push for a championship than in commencing an investigation of Doe’s allegations.
“While there was a lack of recollection as to whether anyone else present in the meeting beside Mr. McDonough needed to or would take any additional steps, nothing was done by the other senior leaders to address the situation,” Schar said. “As a result, the Blackhawks’ own sexual harassment policy, which required investigation of all reports of sexual harassment to be conducted promptly and thoroughly, was violated.”
That failure to initiate an immediate and thorough investigation and the decision to take no action for three weeks “had consequences,” said Schar, who cited Aldrich’s alleged advance on the intern.
Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz said Kyle Davidson, the team’s vice president of hockey strategy and analytics, would take over as interim general manager. Wirtz’s father, Rocky, owns the team.
“I believe that one of the beautiful parts of our game is the focus on team success over individual achievements and accolades,” Wirtz said. “But that cannot come at the expense of individuals’ safety and well-being. It is clear that in 2010 the executives of this organization put team performance above all else. John Doe deserved better from the Blackhawks.”
In a statement, Doe said he was “grateful for the accountability” shown by the Wirtz family.
“Although nothing can truly change the detriment to my life over the past decade — because of the actions of one man inside the Blackhawks organization — I am very grateful to have the truth be recognized, and I look forward to continuing the long journey to recovery,” he said. “… I know I am not the only victim in this world of sexual abuse, and I hope my story can inspire change within the NHL and around the world.”
