The Astros have overcome the loss of right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., who has been out since suffering forearm tightness in Game 4 of the ALDS and was left off the World Series roster. Manager Dusty Baker figures to rely heavily on his bullpen, including righty Cristian Javier, who has yet to allow a run in 7⅔ innings of relief this postseason. Game 1 starter Framber Valdez is coming off a masterful eight-inning performance in Game 5 of the ALCS, while projected Game 3 starter Luis Garcia threw five-plus shutout innings in the Game 6 clincher against the Red Sox.