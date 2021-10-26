The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the third time in five years and the first time since their sign-stealing scheme was exposed after they lost the 2019 World Series to the Washington Nationals.

Dusty Baker, who led the San Francisco Giants to the Fall Classic in 2002, is looking for his first title as a manager against the Atlanta Braves, the team with whom he debuted as an outfielder in 1968.

Led by Manager Brian Snitker and reigning NL MVP Freddie Freeman, the Braves are looking to win their first World Series title since 1995. They’ll send their right-handed ace, Charlie Morton, who is 0-1 with a 3.77 ERA in three starts this postseason, to the mound in Game 1.

Morton, who earned the win in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series for the Astros, will be opposed by Houston lefty Framber Valdez, who is 1-0 with a 4.20 ERA in three starts during the playoffs.

Follow along for live updates.

What to know about Game 1

  • Matchup: Braves vs. Astros.
  • Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston.
  • Starting pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Framber Valdez.
  • First pitch: 8:09 p.m. Eastern.
  • TV: Fox.