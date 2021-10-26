Led by Manager Brian Snitker and reigning NL MVP Freddie Freeman, the Braves are looking to win their first World Series title since 1995. They’ll send their right-handed ace, Charlie Morton, who is 0-1 with a 3.77 ERA in three starts this postseason, to the mound in Game 1.
Morton, who earned the win in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series for the Astros, will be opposed by Houston lefty Framber Valdez, who is 1-0 with a 4.20 ERA in three starts during the playoffs.
Follow along for live updates.
What to know about Game 1
How the Braves got to the World SeriesReturn to menu
One game under .500 when star center fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. suffered a torn ACL and was lost for the season on July 10, the Braves went 36-19 after Aug. 1 to claim their fourth consecutive National League East title. Atlanta became only the fourth team to reach the World Series despite having a losing record at the all-star break by eliminating the Milwaukee Brewers in four games in a best-of-five division series and knocking off the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in six games in the best-of-seven NLCS.
Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman and Austin Riley are the biggest names in Atlanta’s lineup, but journeyman Eddie Rosario is the Braves’ hottest hitter. The 30-year-old outfielder tied a postseason record for hits in a series with 14 hits in six games against the Dodgers. Rosario’s three home runs are tied with Freeman and pearl necklace-wearing Joc Pederson for the most on the team.
Atlanta, which is making its first World Series appearance since 1999, has gone with a three-man rotation of Charlie Morton, Max Fried and Ian Anderson throughout the playoffs. Reliever Tyler Matzek has allowed two earned runs and struck out 17 in 10⅓ innings to lead Manager Brian Snitker’s bullpen.
How the Astros got to the World SeriesReturn to menu
After winning 95 games and the American League West title during the regular season, the Houston Astros advanced to their third World Series in the last five years by defeating the Chicago White Sox in four games in a best-of-five division series and eliminating the Boston Red Sox in six games in the best-of-seven ALCS.
Designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, who is hitting .441, and outfielder Kyle Tucker, who boasts a league-best 15 RBI this postseason, have led Houston’s potent offense, which is averaging 6.7 runs per game in the playoffs. That’s the most by any team to advance to the World Series since 2007.
The Astros have overcome the loss of right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., who has been out since suffering forearm tightness in Game 4 of the ALDS and was left off the World Series roster. Manager Dusty Baker figures to rely heavily on his bullpen, including righty Cristian Javier, who has yet to allow a run in 7⅔ innings of relief this postseason. Game 1 starter Framber Valdez is coming off a masterful eight-inning performance in Game 5 of the ALCS, while projected Game 3 starter Luis Garcia threw five-plus shutout innings in the Game 6 clincher against the Red Sox.