Led by Manager Brian Snitker and reigning NL MVP Freddie Freeman, the Braves are looking to win their first World Series title since 1995.
Follow along for live updates.
What to know about Game 1
Braves extend lead to 3-0 in the second inningReturn to menu
Travis d’Arnaud and Joc Pederson led off the top of the second inning with consecutive opposite-field singles against Framber Valdez. Both advanced into scoring position on Dansby Swanson’s fly ball to the warning track in center field, and d’Arnaud scored on Jorge Soler’s ensuing grounder to short.
Valdez walked Freddie Freeman to put two runners on with two outs and Ozzie Albies beat out a grounder to José Altuve, who was positioned up the middle, to load the bases. Valdez then struck out Austin Riley swinging on his 44th pitch of the game to get out of the inning.
Astros trail 2-0 after leaving the bases loaded in the first inningReturn to menu
Making his third career World Series start, Braves right-hander Charlie Morton allowed a one-out single by Michael Brantley before walking ALCS MVP Yordan Alvarez and walked Carlos Correa with two outs to load the bases in the first inning.
After a visit to the mound by pitching coach Rick Kranitz, Morton got Kyle Tucker to ground out to second baseman Ozzie Albies, who made a nice play ranging to his left to end the inning and preserve Atlanta’s 2-0 lead. Morton, who hasn’t lasted more than six innings in any of his three postseason starts this year, is already at 26 pitches.
Rob Manfred addresses Braves’ name, Astros’ sign-stealing schemeReturn to menu
HOUSTON — The World Series, at its best, is an annual exercise in showcasing the best Major League Baseball has to offer. This year, the World Series is an accidental exercise in showcasing the best controversy the game has to offer.
That reality was illustrated Tuesday at Minute Maid Park when Commissioner Rob Manfred was surrounded by reporters in front of the Houston Astros’ dugout.
As he answered — or didn’t — questions about the Astros being back in the World Series after being caught stealing signs in 2017, Houston fans heckled him with comments such as “You scapegoated us” — the implication being that the Astros were not the only ones breaking the rules.
Meanwhile, social media was abuzz with frustration about how to feel that a team caught cheating is back in the World Series so soon — and that the players who benefited from stealing signs suffered only boos as punishment.
“My general thoughts are that we had a great division series, LCS. We’ve got two teams that have played really, really well, and I’m looking forward to a great World Series. It’s all forward-looking from my perspective,” Manfred said before the Atlanta Braves took on the Astros in Game 1.
Asked again, Manfred didn’t budge.
“I’m going to say it one more time: I’m looking forward to a great World Series,” he said. “That’s what you’re going to get.”
Braves jump on Framber Valdez, take 2-0 lead in the first inningReturn to menu
Astros lefty Framber Valdez didn’t allow his first baserunner until the fifth inning of his last start, in Game 5 of the ALCS. Jorge Soler spoiled Valdez’s perfect game with the first Game 1 leadoff home run in World Series history on the third pitch, and the Braves weren’t done.
After José Altuve made a dazzling defensive play to rob Freddie Freeman of a hit, Ozzie Albies reached on an infield single and stole second base. Austin Riley followed with a double to left field to give Atlanta a 2-0 lead. Valdez avoided any further damage by striking out red-hot Eddie Rosario and getting Adam Duvall to fly out to end the inning.
Braves take 1-0 lead on Jorge Soler’s leadoff homerReturn to menu
Braves outfielder Jorge Soler quieted the Minute Maid Park crowd by leading off Game 1 with a homer to left field. Soler, who was acquired before the trade deadline, took Framber Valdez deep on a 2-0 pitch to give Atlanta a 1-0 lead.
Freddie Freeman gets his first taste of the World SeriesReturn to menu
HOUSTON — When people in baseball talk about “Freddie,” no one wonders whom they’re referring to. Few players are as identifiable by their first name as Freddie Freeman.
He is the Atlanta Braves’ friendly first baseman next door who greets all arrivals with a joke or a smile, the rare star who is so entrenched with his franchise that it is almost impossible to picture him in any other uniform.
He is familiar, forthcoming and fearlessly self-deprecating, the kind of guy who doesn’t seem to have an intimidating bone in his body — until he steps into the batter’s box. That may be the only place where friendly Freddie Freeman inspires abject fear, and the Houston Astros must be ready when they host Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night.
Both teams roll with familiar lineups for Game 1Return to menu
Neither team’s Game 1 lineup features any real surprises. Jorge Soler will lead off for the Braves, as he typically does against left-handed starters, while NLCS MVP Eddie Rosario will bat fifth. Rosario is the only hitter in the Braves’ lineup with at least five career plate appearances against Astros starter Framber Valdez. (He’s 1 for 5 with a strikeout.)
For the Astros, Chas McCormick will start in center field and bat eighth. McCormick started five games in the ALCS after fellow rookie center fielder Jake Meyers injured his left shoulder crashing into the wall during the ALDS. Meyers was left off Houston’s World Series roster and replaced by Marwin Gonzalez, who figures to be primarily used as a pinch-hitter. Houston leadoff hitter José Altuve is 6 for 19 with a pair of home runs in his career against Braves starter Charlie Morton.
Perspective: The Astros are seeking glory, but they can’t escape their trashy pastReturn to menu
Here’s what’s unshakable about the Houston Astros: They cheated the game. And they’re back in the World Series. No homespun Dusty Baker yarn can cover that up.
This issue seems such a thing of the past, until you realize how much it informs the present. Go around the infield that will take the field at Minute Maid Park to open Game 1 on Tuesday night in Houston, and it is blemish after blemish after blemish — Yuli Gurriel at first, José Altuve at second, Carlos Correa at short and Alex Bregman at third. All were Astros in 2017, when that crew was banging on trash cans and stealing signs all the way to a title. All are Astros now, poised to win another championship.
How to feel about all this?
“I equate them to the steroid guys,” one top MLB team executive said Monday. “They’re stained for the rest of their careers.”
How the Braves got to the World SeriesReturn to menu
One game under .500 when star center fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. suffered a torn ACL and was lost for the season on July 10, the Braves went 36-19 after Aug. 1 to claim their fourth consecutive National League East title. Atlanta became only the fourth team to reach the World Series despite having a losing record at the all-star break by eliminating the Milwaukee Brewers in four games in a best-of-five division series and knocking off the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in six games in the best-of-seven NLCS.
Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman and Austin Riley are the biggest names in Atlanta’s lineup, but journeyman Eddie Rosario is the Braves’ hottest hitter. The 30-year-old outfielder tied a postseason record for hits in a series with 14 hits in six games against the Dodgers. Rosario’s three home runs are tied with Freeman and pearl necklace-wearing Joc Pederson for the most on the team.
Atlanta, which is making its first World Series appearance since 1999, has gone with a three-man rotation of Charlie Morton, Max Fried and Ian Anderson throughout the playoffs. Reliever Tyler Matzek has allowed two earned runs and struck out 17 in 10⅓ innings to lead Manager Brian Snitker’s bullpen.
How the Astros got to the World SeriesReturn to menu
After winning 95 games and the American League West title during the regular season, the Houston Astros advanced to their third World Series in the last five years by defeating the Chicago White Sox in four games in a best-of-five division series and eliminating the Boston Red Sox in six games in the best-of-seven ALCS.
Designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, who is hitting .441, and outfielder Kyle Tucker, who boasts a league-best 15 RBI this postseason, have led Houston’s potent offense, which is averaging 6.7 runs per game in the playoffs. That’s the most by any team to advance to the World Series since 2007.
The Astros have overcome the loss of right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., who has been out since suffering forearm tightness in Game 4 of the ALDS and was left off the World Series roster. Manager Dusty Baker figures to rely heavily on his bullpen, including righty Cristian Javier, who has yet to allow a run in 7⅔ innings of relief this postseason. Game 1 starter Framber Valdez is coming off a masterful eight-inning performance in Game 5 of the ALCS, while projected Game 3 starter Luis Garcia threw five-plus shutout innings in the Game 6 clincher against the Red Sox.