The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the third time in five years and the first time since their sign-stealing scheme was exposed after they lost the 2019 World Series to the Washington Nationals.

Dusty Baker, who led the San Francisco Giants to the Fall Classic in 2002, is looking for his first title as a manager against the Atlanta Braves, the team with whom he debuted as an outfielder in 1968.

Led by Manager Brian Snitker and reigning NL MVP Freddie Freeman, the Braves are looking to win their first World Series title since 1995.

Follow along for live updates.

What to know about Game 1

  • Matchup: Braves vs. Astros.
  • Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston.
  • Starting pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Framber Valdez.
  • TV: Fox.
8:53 p.m.
Headshot of Adam Kilgore
Adam Kilgore: If Brian Snitker thought a two-run first inning would give him an easy game to manage, he was wrong. Charlie Morton needed 26 pitches to escape a scoreless first inning, stranding the bases loaded when Ozzie Albies ranged far to his left and gloved Kyle Tucker’s grounder. Morton has cruised through the postseason, but he flashed rare command troubles in the first. He got ahead of Carlos Correa, 0-2, before he let Correa back in the count, bounced a wild pitch and walked Correa on a 3-2 curve. Snitker likely expected to rely on Morton at least twice through the order, if not more, but that seems like far from certainty now.
8:24 p.m.
Headshot of Adam Kilgore
Adam Kilgore: Jorge Soler obliterated Framber Valdez’s fourth pitch of the night, sending it so far over the left field wall that Michael Brantley barely moved. Soler, a midseason trade acquisition, only led off 11 times in the regular season, all of them from Sept. 20 onward. His lack of on-base skills make him an atypical leadoff hitter, but he is a menace against left-handers, slugging .510 against them this season. Brian Snitker batted him first even after Soler missed most of the NLCS with coronavirus. The move paid off immediately.
8:06 p.m.
Headshot of Adam Kilgore
Adam Kilgore: This is a fascinating and difficult-to-predict World Series. The Astros have the more formidable roster and experience. It’s easy to overlook just how dominant the Braves have been because of their pedestrian record for a division winner. They won 88 games, but they are 42-21 since early August, playoffs included. Both teams are built on fantastic infields. The Braves’ bullpen was excellent against the Dodgers, but they have relied on the same relievers and those pitchers may be tiring. The loss of Lance McCullers Jr. could leave the Astros pitching-poor in a long series. Let’s go.
