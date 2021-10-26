8:53 p.m.

If Brian Snitker thought a two-run first inning would give him an easy game to manage, he was wrong. Charlie Morton needed 26 pitches to escape a scoreless first inning, stranding the bases loaded when Ozzie Albies ranged far to his left and gloved Kyle Tucker’s grounder. Morton has cruised through the postseason, but he flashed rare command troubles in the first. He got ahead of Carlos Correa, 0-2, before he let Correa back in the count, bounced a wild pitch and walked Correa on a 3-2 curve. Snitker likely expected to rely on Morton at least twice through the order, if not more, but that seems like far from certainty now.

Adam Kilgore , Reporter covering national sports