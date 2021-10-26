Madsen, who started in the NFL as an on-field judge in 1997, had been a replay official since 2009. He was tied with Paul Weidner for the longest tenure in that role.
“Carl Madsen was an NFL officiating fixture for more than two decades,” Walt Anderson, the league’s senior vice president of officiating training and development, said in a statement. “... A terrific friend and colleague, Carl’s love of football and dedication to officiating was ever-present, as he generously shared his time to mentor young officials at clinics across the country. A veteran of the Air Force, Carl had a tremendous spirit and will be greatly missed.”
According to Nashville police, via the Associated Press, Madsen was heading to his home in suburban St. Louis when he fell unconscious. When police arrived on the scene, Madsen’s car was stalled on Interstate 65 and they broke open a window to get him out of the vehicle. Officers performed chest compressions until fire department personnel arrived, at which point Madsen was taken to a hospital, where he died.
A spokesman for the Nashville police did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.
Madsen was honored by the NFL for his service in the Air Force from 1973 to 1976. According to footballzebras.com, he is the first member of the league’s officiating staff to die during a season since 1995.
“Carl will be missed by those who worked with him on the field and in replay,” Scott Green, the executive director of the NFL Referees Association, said in a statement (via ESPN). “He had a nickname among his fellow officials of ‘Big Country,’ which was not only related to his size but to his big personality as a warm and generous man.”