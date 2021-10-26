The sneakers — also autographed by Jordan — were auctioned off by Sotheby’s for TJ Lewis, who was a Nuggets ballboy. The winning bid was submitted by Nick Fiorella, a sports-card collector who in March paid $4.6 million for a one-off, signed Luka Doncic rookie card, reportedly the highest price ever paid for a basketball card and the second-highest price ever paid for a sports card, behind a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card that sold for $5.2 million in January.
Nike had signed Jordan to a sponsorship deal that would give him his own line of basketball sneakers, but the first run of Air Jordans was not yet ready when his rookie season began in 1984. In the meantime, Nike provided Jordan with Air Ships, which became the first sneakers Jordan wore as a professional and came in both the red and white color scheme as seen here and a black and red version.
The shoes caused some controversy and gave Nike a valuable piece of publicity when — after Jordan had worn the black and red Air Ships in a preseason game — the NBA told Nike that the sneakers with that specific color scheme violated the league’s uniformity of uniform clause. Nike created an Air Jordan 1 ad campaign around the NBA’s edict, saying “the NBA threw them out of the game. Fortunately, the NBA can’t stop you from wearing them.”
The NBA objected to the black and red Air Ships because they didn’t have enough white in them and did not match his teammates’ sneakers, so Jordan wore either the red and white Air Ships or the red and white Air Jordan 1s during his rookie season (Nike-created lore says the company paid a $5,000 fine every time Jordan wore the black and red sneakers, but he never actually donned them in a game, though he did wear them in the 1985 slam dunk contest).
A pair of Air Jordan 1s worn by Jordan during a 1985 exhibition game in Italy — he shattered the backboard on a dunk, and the sneakers still had a shard of glass embedded in the sole of the left shoe — held the previous record for game-worn sneakers, selling for $615,000 at a Christie’s auction in August 2020.