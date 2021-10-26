“We don’t have all the access to that information at this point in time,” Goodell said at a news conference at the end of the opening day of a two-day meeting of NFL owners. “We pride ourselves on not interfering in that …. We don’t feel that we have that necessary information at this point.”
The league’s stance could clear the way for Watson, barring criminal charges, to be eligible to play immediately if he’s traded to a team — probably either the Miami Dolphins or Carolina Panthers — with plans to put him on the field.
Watson has not played this season because the Texans have placed him on the game-day inactive list on a weekly basis. The NFL has left him eligible to play.
The league has not officially clarified whether it would leave Watson eligible to play or reverse course and place him on paid leave if he’s traded to a team that intends to use him. But Goodell’s comments Tuesday seemed to indicate that, unless Watson is charged with a crime, the NFL appears unlikely to step in at this point.
The league’s personal conduct policy says that a player can be put on paid leave via placement on the commissioner’s exempt list if charged with certain crimes. But the policy also gives Goodell broad authority to take that step if he feels, following an investigation, such a move is warranted.
The paid-leave provision is designed to be a temporary measure by the NFL to keep a player off the field while the league decides — generally after the legal process is completed — whether to impose an unpaid suspension.
The NFL’s trade deadline is next Tuesday. The Dolphins and Panthers appear to have emerged as the top bidders for Watson while the Texans seek a package of draft picks believed to include three first-round selections and other choices.
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross declined to comment when approached by reporters Tuesday morning at about his team’s pursuit of Watson.
“I know what it’s about,” Ross said with a smile, “and I’m not dealing with it.”