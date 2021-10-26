The Houston brain trust is largely to blame for making this one of the worst teams in football. The legal situation involving star quarterback Deshaun Watson is out of their control, but there’s a strong argument to be made that the Texans’ decision-makers should have traded him before the draft, when he said he would no longer play for the team. It’s possible they get a deal done before the trade deadline Nov. 2, but it’s hard to imagine them getting a better return than if they had made a move before the draft.