It was 35-3 by halftime against the Bears. Tom Brady threw four TD passes in the first half to surpass 600 for his career. He probably shouldn’t have even stepped on the field in the second half. The Week 3 loss to the Rams spared the Bucs the pressure and attention that would have come with chasing a perfect season. But they certainly look capable of becoming a back-to-back Super Bowl winner. This weekend will be interesting with the first of two meetings with the Saints, who beat the Buccaneers twice last season.