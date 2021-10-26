“We have a way of doing things at Leonardtown that is passed from our alumni down to our program,” Hor said. “The way has been paved for our team to be successful. We constantly remind them of the sacrifices and the hard work that has been done here over the last few years and decades even.”
Success like that can get to your head, in good ways and bad.
“There is pressure, along with some momentum,” Hor said. “Everyone wants to knock you off. … So we need to come out with a confidence rather than an arrogance.”
After missing out on last season, the program returned five players from that 2019 squad, and they have emerged as the leaders of this group. The team has faced injury issues but has overcome them by leaning on a balanced approach. This team’s best soccer, Hor said, is played when everybody is sharing the ball.
— Michael Errigo
Girls’ soccer
In April, Marriotts Ridge’s players gathered in the Marriottsville school’s wrestling room for a socially distant end-of-season meeting. The previous week, the Mustangs had fallen in the semifinals of Howard County’s postseason tournament, conducted solely for the condensed spring season. But with most of Marriotts Ridge’s players returning for the fall campaign in four months, this meeting doubled as a preseason gathering.
There, the team’s captains set goals for Marriotts Ridge to win the county title in the fall and claim its first Maryland 3A crown.
Since then, Marriotts Ridge (13-0-1) has outscored its opponents 40-2. The Mustangs completed their first objective last week, clinching the county crown with a 3-0 win over Centennial in their regular season finale. Marriotts Ridge will receive a bye to begin the state playoffs this week.
“A lot of it was their own drive to compete in games they felt they should’ve won,” Marriotts Ridge Coach Darius Qualls said.
The Mustangs have collected a handful of county titles, but their deepest postseason run came in 2013, when they made the state semifinals.
“They want to win their first state championship,” said Qualls, whose squad will carry a seven-game shutout streak into the playoffs. “That’s their mission.”
— Kyle Melnick
Volleyball
In 2020, Prince George’s County eschewed its season because of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, the county faces another issue in getting games played: Officials aren’t showing up.
About halfway through the season, the county overhauled its schedule to accommodate officials who generally work other matches on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but even that hasn’t fixed the problem. Almost every school in Prince George’s County had more than a dozen matches scheduled to start the season, yet some of those teams have yet to play more than three as the season approaches its final weeks.
“You get your girls excited to play a match, and then at the 11th hour you have to tell them, ‘Sorry, you’re not playing,’ ” Oxon Hill Coach Andria Bynum said. “Our frustration and our patience levels are wearing thin.”
High school volleyball matches are supposed to have two officials, yet the vast majority of matches in the county have gone on with just one.
— Spencer Nusbaum
Tennis
Girls’ teams throughout the area are preparing for upcoming championships. Here’s your guide to the teams and events to watch as the finals get underway.
In the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, Elizabeth Seton is the team to beat after finishing its league schedule undefeated. Seton defeated St. Mary’s Ryken, 9-0, on Thursday to claim the regular season title, and it looks to extend that momentum heading into the postseason. The WCAC championships begin Friday; finals are scheduled for Sunday at Paul VI.
In the Independent School League, Sidwell Friends continues to dominate the AA division, finishing the regular season 11-0. Potomac School took the second seed. The finals are set to take place Thursday at Flint Hill.
Also, the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park will host the Maryland Unified Tennis Tournament on Nov. 9. Unified sports give athletes with disabilities a chance to compete with other students on the state level. As part of a growing program in partnership with the Special Olympics, it encourages inclusivity for groups typically left out of high school athletics.
— Aaron Credeur
Field hockey
St. John’s lost to Good Counsel in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference final two years in a row, both times as the favorite, both times by one goal and both times in overtime. The losses, as they often do, taught Coach Corey Kelly an important lesson.
In this case, it was the advantage that underdogs have.
“I think it’s easier to fight back than it is to have people just coming at you,” Kelly said.
After last year, when the WCAC championship wasn’t held, this is the first chance the Cadets (7-0) will have to put those lessons from 2018 and 2019 into practice. They won’t be the underdog — their pristine record and position atop the conference take that chance away from them — but Kelly hopes she and her team can find the ability to fight back if they trail in a big match.
“If you treat them like the underdog and make them play with an underdog mentality even if they aren’t, then that’s very powerful,” Kelly said.
— Varun Shankar
