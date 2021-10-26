The letter, signed by 12 former team employees, was addressed to five owners on the NFL’s social justice working group and copied to all other owners.
“Unfortunately this is something that doesn’t just happen … at the Washington Football Team,” the other former employee, Ana Nunez, said as she stood alongside Coburn in the hotel lobby. “So that awareness needs to expand beyond the NFL. We have heard stories from other leagues and teams where this has happened in the past. And there needs to be a standard of repercussions for team owners and staff and everyone that this is not okay. … The long-term trauma is going to be there for people. So now is the time to do it, to say no and to be aware and to be better — better humans, better people, better bosses, better employees.”
The NFL has refused to budge from its stance that it will not release materials related to the investigation, overseen by Washington attorney Beth Wilkinson. The NFL Players Association also has called for information from the investigation to be released. Last week, two members of Congress wrote to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, asking the league to provide the findings of the investigation and details of the league’s handling of the probe.
“It’s a step forward, honestly, because as much as I wish it was just us, that our pleas would have gotten this report released, now we need whoever can [help] to help us, from Congress to different organizations,” Nunez said. “We need more people on board to help push the envelope to have this report released. As someone who is included in the report, I know my story and I know what needs to be told. And I know my friends, my colleagues, my former colleagues — their stories are more than that. We need to be heard whatever way possible.”
Coburn said the former employees do not feel that their voices, to this point, have been heard by the NFL and the owners.
“I don’t,” Coburn said. “There’s not been any comment. There haven’t been any explanations to how that investigation unfolded. And we want to hear more. I’m hopeful with Congress sending letters [last] week that there may be other interest in hearing our stories.”
Owners began their regularly scheduled two-day fall meeting. It is the first in-person owners’ meeting since before the pandemic began.
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson said before Tuesday’s meeting began that he would not offer an opinion on whether evidence from the investigation should be released publicly.
“I don’t know,” Johnson said. “That’s something between the league and the various people involved in that. I’m not going to really opine on that. We’re here for football.”
Johnson said he didn’t expect the owners to spend significant time at this meeting discussing issues related to the investigation. He said the owners would focus on issues related to diversity and inclusion. He was asked whether he is concerned that the recent controversy engulfing the league has undermined the progress that the NFL had made in those areas.
“You can always look at the little rocks in the road,” Johnson said. “But the general feeling of the league and all of the members is to move forward on these very important issues.”
In their letter to the owners, the former employees wrote: “This investigation into the WFT was an important step in addressing the widespread harassment and abuse of women within one franchise of the NFL. If the NFL discloses the results of the investigation and takes meaningful steps to address the underlying problems, that will send the message that the League does not tolerate misogyny and abuse. To date, the League has sent the opposite message.”
The NFL announced in July that the team would be fined $10 million and that owner Daniel Snyder would cede control over the franchise’s daily operations to his wife Tanya, who had been named the team’s co-CEO, for an unspecified amount of time. Tanya Snyder is representing the team, along with several other executives, at this week’s meeting.
Jon Gruden resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders this month after it was revealed that he used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language in emails to Bruce Allen, Washington’s former team president, and others over a span of approximately seven years while Gruden worked for ESPN. Gruden’s emails were uncovered as part of the Washington investigation.
“Now is the time for the NFL to change course and take action to denounce past racist, sexist, and homophobic conduct,” the former team employees wrote to the owners. “The first step in doing so is transparency. The NFL must make public the findings of the investigation into the WFT. We are calling on you to demand that the NFL make the findings public. We are calling on you to do the right thing.”