“Unfortunately this is something that doesn’t just happen … at the Washington Football Team,” the other former employee, Ana Nunez, said as she stood alongside Coburn in the hotel lobby. “So that awareness needs to expand beyond the NFL. We have heard stories from other leagues and teams where this has happened in the past. And there needs to be a standard of repercussions for team owners and staff and everyone that this is not okay. … The long-term trauma is going to be there for people. So now is the time to do it, to say no and to be aware and to be better — better humans, better people, better bosses, better employees.”