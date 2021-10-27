Larkin’s snipe from the left circle improved the Red Wings to 4-2-1. The Capitals dropped to 4-0-3.
“It was a game that there wasn’t a lot of room. There wasn’t a lot of space,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. "[The Red Wings] were able to capitalize a couple times five-on-five and we just couldn’t get off the mark. I thought we pressed well in the third period. Probably had three or four really good chances at five on five in the third period to win it a couple late and couldn’t get it done.”
The Capitals had all the momentum after Ovechkin’s power-play goal late in the first period and Kuzetsov’s goal off a faceoff early in the second, a strike that also came on the man advantage The Wings kept coming, however, and the Capitals ran out of answers.
Adam Erne got the Red Wings on the board five minutes after Kuznetsov’s goal. Robby Fabbri tied it at 2 with a rebound goal only 2:03 into the third period and Detroit continued to push, finally beating Vitek Vanecek 1:37 into the extra period.
Vanecek, making his fifth start, saved 22 of 25 shots faced.
Ovechkin’s goal was his eighth and came after a strong save from Thomas Greiss. Greiss (26 saves on 28 shots) couldn’t secure the rebound, however, and Ovechkin found the puck a second time and rippled the net from inside the left circle. The 36-year-old has three goals in his past two games. It took Ovechkin until his 19th regular season game last season to tally his eighth goal.
Ovechkin stands at 738 career goals, three behind Brett Hull for fourth on the NHL’s all-time list. His chase continues Friday at home when the Capitals host the Arizona Coyotes.
“He’s the guy that drives the ship for us every single night and that’s no easy feat in the NH,” Capitals center Tom Wilson said. “We’ll keep rallying with him. He’s playing great and definitely helps the team win games when he’s playing like that.”
Here is what to know from the Capitals’ loss:
Sprong sits, Dowd in
Daniel Sprong was a healthy scratch for the first time this season, with Nic Dowd taking his spot. Sprong played a team-low 7:42 Monday in Ottawa during the team’s 7-5 win. Sprong was averaging 11:46 of ice time through the team’s first four games.
Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said Sprong sitting was simply “a lineup decision” with the team dressing 13 forwards. Sprong tallied his lone goal and assist in the Capitals’ 4-1 win against New Jersey last Thursday. Last season, Sprong was the team’s 13th forward. He played in 42 games and scored 13 goals with seven assists.
Dowd did not play in Ottawa after he missed Sunday’s practice with a lower-body injury. He rejoined the team’s fourth line, centering Carl Hagelin and Garnet Hathaway.
Rookies get the nod
With Sprong scratched, the Capitals played rookies Hendrix Lapierre and Connor McMichael.
McMichael was the team’s second-line center, in between Anthony Mantha and T.J. Oshie. That line flourished in Ottawa on Monday. Oshie had a hat trick, Mantha had an assist and McMichael added two helpers. Lapierre shifted to left wing on the third line, skating next to Lars Eller and Conor Sheary. Lapierre had solely played at center through the team’s first six regular season games. He only played 7:46 in Ottawa on Monday when he was centering Sprong and Sheary.
Washington’s decision to leave McMichael at center and shift Lapierre to wing could be a peek into the organization’s long-term outlook for McMichael with Nicklas Backstrom still on injured reserve. McMichael has improved as the season has progressed.
Power play finds life
The Capitals’ power play was 2-for-4 on the night, ending an 0-for-15 stretch over the past five games. The Capitals have tried to change up their personnel the past few games to create a spark, placing Sheary on the first unit with Mantha sliding to the second.
“We’re not happy with how [the power play was going before] and it wasn’t acceptable to us, but those kind of things happen,” defenseman John Carlson said. “And then you got a day like today that really nips that in the bud. Overall, it’s frustrating when it’s not going well. We expect to score every single time we go out there and that’s obviously not possible, but that’s our goal.”
Kuznetsov’s goal was his first power play goal of the season.