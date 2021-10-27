Snitker’s bullpen is going to be shoved into the spotlight again for the rest of this series, tired arms or not. After throwing a career-high 43 pitches in relief of Morton on Tuesday, lefty stalwart A.J. Minter likely won’t be available again until Game 3 — and although he said he feels like he could be a starter, he probably can’t be counted on to duplicate that kind of length again. NLCS hero Tyler Matzek has been used in almost every Atlanta postseason game to date. Closer Will Smith isn’t normally used for more than an inning at a time. Luke Jackson is bouncing back from what seemed to be fatigue-induced ineffectiveness late in the NLCS.