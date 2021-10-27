So that Morton will be unable to pitch again this season leaves the Braves facing a somewhat discouraging reality: They will need to get through the rest of the World Series against one of the most prolific offenses of the past decade with two starting pitchers, one of whom (Anderson) is averaging just four innings per postseason start.
Atlanta, which replaced Morton on the roster with left-handed pitcher Tucker Davidson on Wednesday, will likely need lefty Drew Smyly, who threw 3⅓ strong innings as part of a bullpen game in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. And they may end up needing Kyle Wright, the 26-year-old righty with 70 big league innings and two polar opposite postseason appearances to his name.
They are not alone in their shortcomings, to be sure. The Houston Astros are facing a similar shortage and have been since their ace, Lance McCullers Jr., was ruled out of these playoffs with forearm trouble. Game 1 starter Framber Valdez could not record an out in the third inning. Game 2 starter Luis Garcia has been unpredictable. José Urquidy will start Game 3 and then … well, who knows.
But the whole situation is emblematic of just how hard it can be to win a World Series, just how impossible it really is to build the perfect October roster to play well against the best competition after six long months. Randomness always reigns. No one thrives, exactly. Someone simply survives.
“I’ve been in baseball since 2000. Ten years as a GM, two years in an executive position in L.A., and I don’t know how you get to a World Series, I really don’t,” Atlanta General Manager Alex Anthopoulos said Monday night. “I just know you gotta get in [to the postseason], and hopefully guys step up.”
The best statistic to illustrate his point is a simple one: No one has repeated as World Series champions in the past two decades. The Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers have been back to the World Series, can get that far at least, but haven’t been able to win back-to-back titles. October circumstances change so fast and so reliably that no team — whether led by the old school, new school, or just the school of good luck — has found a way to insulate itself against them more than once.
“No matter what school or side you're on, nothing works all the time,” Astros Manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday. “There are no absolutes in sports, not as long as you're playing against somebody on the other side that can mess up your game plan.”
Whatever Atlanta’s new pitching game plan is, the Astros are certainly well-equipped to mess it up. Four of the top eight active players, in terms of postseason at-bats, are in Houston’s lineup. The active leader in postseason homers, José Altuve, is their leadoff man. Two spots behind him, third among active players in postseason homers, is Carlos Correa. They are dripping with offensive experience, the kind of roster that never seems to let a pitcher get away with anything — or at least not more than once.
Their lineup is so universally feared that Braves Manager Brian Snitker said after Tuesday’s game that his team’s early 5-0 lead might as well have been a 1-0 lead for as easily as Houston could have erased it.
“They’ve been through these wars, and they’re so dangerous, and they’re so relentless,” Snitker said, “which makes it even more special to me in what our bullpen did.”
Snitker’s bullpen is going to be shoved into the spotlight again for the rest of this series, tired arms or not. After throwing a career-high 43 pitches in relief of Morton on Tuesday, lefty stalwart A.J. Minter likely won’t be available again until Game 3 — and although he said he feels like he could be a starter, he probably can’t be counted on to duplicate that kind of length again. NLCS hero Tyler Matzek has been used in almost every Atlanta postseason game to date. Closer Will Smith isn’t normally used for more than an inning at a time. Luke Jackson is bouncing back from what seemed to be fatigue-induced ineffectiveness late in the NLCS.
One bullpen game later this series may be doable, thanks in part to the built-in off-days afforded teams this time of year. But winning a World Series on the shoulders of those relievers — particularly after they were thrust into duty earlier than expected in Game 1, particularly against a prolific offense like Houston’s — will not be easy. That does not mean it will not be doable. Someone will step up for Atlanta, or they won’t. Someone will step for the Astros, or they won’t.
“You always look back if you don’t advance — ah, there was this play, we didn’t run the bases well, it was one pitch, it was one hit,” Anthopoulos said. “I think the same way if you win, you look at those big moments where guys came in with a big hit or a really big inning or a move they made in-game.”
And sometimes you wonder what would have happened if your Game 1 starter hadn’t broken his leg a few innings into the World Series. The Braves may look back and see that injury as decisive. Then again, it’s October. Who knows what twists are still to come.