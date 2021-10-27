In this bigger role, the stakes of Davis being able to avoid those repeat mistakes are high. Linebacker was one of the team’s weakest units last year, and Washington did little to address the position other than draft Davis. Rivera tried to fast-track Davis’s development by putting him at the challenging mike, or middle linebacker, position from his first professional practice, but even by the time the season started, Rivera was still effectively having to choose between Davis’s development and playing to win. He chose to ease Davis into things, but now that Rivera has signaled that he believes Davis can handle a high volume of snaps, it’s up to Davis to capitalize.